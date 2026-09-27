SPAR Grand Prix Gqeberha winner left with mixed emotions

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Glenrose Xaba left the SPAR Grand Prix on Saturday with mixed emotions, proud of her strong performance yet frustrated at narrowly missing her national record of 31 minutes and 12 seconds.

Delivering the second fastest 10km of her career, the Boxer Athletics runner once again commanded the Gqeberha leg of the series, finishing in 31:17 — just five seconds shy of the SA record.

SPAR Grand Prix Series defender Xaba was followed by teammate Karabo More, who fought her way to second place against Ethiopian athlete Selam Gebre (Nedbank Running Club) finishing in 32:21.

Gebre settled for third place after crossing the finish line at Pollok Beach in 32:33.

The top seven finishers all dipped under 33:30, achieving bonus points in the Grand Prix series standings.

“I am just happy and a little bit disappointed because I saw that I missed the SA record,” Xaba said.

“I was not sure that I was within the SA record when I was running, but with 50m or 100m to go, I saw I was within that time, and when I crossed the finish line, I was disappointed because I just missed it.

“I am very happy about the new route. It is a bit challenging, but it is very fast.

“I think it can produce multiple records in the future.

“If we could host the world championships in road running here, I think it would be the best route for us.

“Today I just led from the gun because I was chasing a bonus time so that I could have good results and points.

“This was only my third race in the series this year, and I’m chasing points.

“I’m glad everything went according to plan.”

More said her plan on race day was to run her personal best time, and she was happy to have achieved that.

“I have always been scared to go in front and go with the girls, but today was all about rushing it and seeing how far it could go, and that worked to my advantage because I was able to fly from start to finish.

“So, for today I am proud that I started something I was able to finish, and the weather was quite fair because we were able to manage and run the PBs that we ran.”

Ahead of the start of the race, there was a moment of silence among the field of 6,130 women participating in the event, as they stood together in solidarity in the memory of Elizabeth “Tsontso” Moselakgomo, whose life was tragically taken while she was running in Kempton Park earlier this month.

The final Spar Grand Prix leg will take place at the Marks Park Soccer Field in Johannesburg on October 4.

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