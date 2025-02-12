Jansen’s mentality the driving force behind SA20 success

Marco Jansen will not have any more space on his mantlepiece at home soon.
The Sunrisers Eastern Cape superstar is collecting awards after almost every competition, with the 24-year-old winning both the Betway SA20 Player of the Season and Bowler of the Season for 2025 on Saturday evening at the Wanderers.
Jansen won the Rising Star Award last season and is currently also the Cricket SA Men’s Player of the Year.
“All my trophies are on my TV cabinet at the moment, but no, I'm just really pleased with the awards,” Jansen told Betway SA20.
“Yeah, obviously we didn't win the final, but for me personally, I still feel well about my game. I think the performances I gave (this season) were a lot more consistent.”
Jansen is certainly fully deserving of both awards. The allrounder was excellent with the ball throughout, topping the wicket-takers charts with 19 wickets at an average of 18.42, while he also contributed an invaluable 204 runs at a strike rate of 125.1.
The satisfaction of producing these excellent results is even sweeter for Jansen after he missed virtually the entire international winter season to undergo a 12-month conditioning programme.
It was designed to build Jansen’s strength and fitness for him to operate at peak performance during the latter part of the summer.
"I am a bit tired, but physically I still feel good. I did have one or two niggles, but our physio helped me with that. But all in all, I still feel really strong,” Jansen said.
"It means that all the hard work I've put in, that off-period I had, those three months, whatever work I did, helped and contributed to this.”
Jansen’s heroics with bat and ball were not enough to drive the Sunrisers to a championship three-peat but watching the 2.06m fast bowler charge in with the new ball during the Powerplay was certainly one of the highlights of the competition.
“I'm pleased with having struck a lot in the Powerplay, which is my goal or which is my job. I felt I bowled well this season,” he said.
“Obviously, the new ball, that's probably the best chance to get a wicket because the ball is swinging, the ball is nipping, the wicket is fresh. The batters, they're just getting in, so they have to play, they have to look at the ball, they have to see, they have to react.
"I think mentality-wise, it's just for me, I try and take a wicket every single ball. And then depending on whether the ball swings or not, I just try and adapt from that.
"If the ball nips, then I try to bowl a bit straighter. If the ball swings, I'll try and bowl more full-stump lines, and then just take it from there.” — SA20 Media
Image: SHAUN ROY/SA20
