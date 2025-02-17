Hermann ton ensures flying start for Warriors

Powered by a masterly century from Jordan Hermann, the Dafabet Warriors delivered a flawless start to the CSA Provincial One-Day Cup cricket competition when they trounced the Dolphins by 126 runs in Durban on Sunday.
The left-handed opener struck 148 not out as the Eastern Province franchise soared to 343/2 in 50 overs and then seamer Andile Mokgakane, returning to his home province of KwaZulu-Natal, put the finishing touches with a career-best return of 4/23.
Not even the banishment of Beyers Swanepoel from their bowling ranks after he delivered two above-the-waist deliveries could stop the Warriors, despite an early onslaught from the 36-year-old Jon-Jon Smuts, playing in his 160th List A match.
A former Warriors player, Smuts blitzed the new ball as Swanepoel conceded 25 runs in three overs.
He had made his way to 58 off 46 balls (six fours and three sixes) before there was sweet revenge for the Warriors bowler when the Dolphins opener popped up a return catch to make it 98/2 in the 19th over.
That was virtually the end of it for the home side, with the bustling Mokgakane relishing the opportunity to bowl without much pressure.
His accurate off-cutters saw wickets tumble at regular intervals and despite some late hitting, the Dolphins eventually subsided to 217 all out in 40.2 overs.
The Warriors’ innings was built on a solid opening stand of 77 in 18 overs by Hermann and Diego Rosier, who negotiated a decent opening spell by the Dolphins.
Just when the openers looked primed to press the accelerator, the Dolphins hit back in a promising period in which they conceded only eight runs in three overs for the wicket of Rosier (32 off 56 balls).
However, this merely served to bring players to the crease with a penchant for fast scoring and with any early life from the pitch having long dissipated, Matthew Breetzke and Beyers Swanepoel joined Hermann in a run-scoring barrage which saw them smash 266 from the next 32 overs.
Breetzke swiftly translated his magical form in two one-day internationals in Pakistan to the domestic scene and injected some impetus into the Warriors innings, with his 62 off 59 balls including three sixes and three fours.
If the Dolphins breathed a sigh of relief at his dismissal in the 36th over after a stand of 116 in 17 overs with Hermann, they were soon to be disillusioned.
Promoted to No 4, Swanepoel was sent in with a licence to smash, which he quickly demonstrated by hitting two fours and two sixes on his way to 25 off just 14 deliveries,
It was just a prelude to an onslaught, in which Hermann also played a major role, which saw them post an unbeaten third-wicket stand of 150 in a little more than 14 overs.
Having used most of the frontline bowlers up front, the Dolphins attack came in for a pasting, and Bryce Parsons and Romashan Pillay conceded a combined total of 57 runs in four overs.
Swanepoel was unstoppable at this stage, finishing with six fours and five sixes in his powerful 73 off 43 balls.
Hermann, who had taken 62 balls for his 50, also sped up his rate of scoring, finishing on 148 off 145 balls (14 fours and four sixes) in his second-highest List A innings, just two runs short of his best of 150.
How the Dolphins will rue several missed chances, though none of them were straightforward.
The most critical was the sharp chance bowler Okuhle Cele missed from Hermann in the second over when he had five.
Later, a drive from the same batsman flew perilously close to Prenelan Subrayen at midwicket.
Then came an over from the luckless Andile Simelane when three difficult catches were put down, though by then the batsmen had an iron grip on the proceedings.
The Herald
