Warriors chasing more of the same in Bloem

It will be a case of rinse and repeat for the Dafabet Warriors as they prepare for their second match in the CSA One-Day Cup cricket competition against the Knights in Bloemfontein on Wednesday (1pm).
Thanks to a brilliant 148 not out by opener Jordan Hermann, the Gqeberha team hit their straps early on with a polished display to defeat the Dolphins by 126 runs in their opening fixture in Durban, and coach Robbie Peterson will be looking for more of the same in Bloem.
However, they will be up against a team hurting from a setback against the Dragons at the weekend, with the Knights losing by four wickets after making an impressive total of 257.
Peterson has been around long enough to know that one win doesn’t earn you the title and says the players are aware of their responsibilities.
“The good thing about cricket is that you play different teams and face different conditions, so in each game, you have to start all over by assessing things again, and the players know that,” the Warriors mentor said.
“Winning one match doesn’t mean that much and they know they need to keep building momentum and to keep improving in different areas.”
Despite the loss in Potchefstroom, the Knights remain a dangerous side, added Peterson.
“They are an organised team and have two experienced spinners in Dane Piedt and Aaron Phangiso in their line-up.
“They also have some dangerous batsmen such as Gerrit Snyman at the top of the order, and they seem to be playing well at home, so it will not be an easy game.
“There’s enough experience in the Knights squad to knock you off your game if you are not on point in all departments.”
Snyman showed his power and form by smashing three sixes and five fours in making 85 off 77 balls, though crucially the Knights were dismissed with two overs remaining, a mistake they will not want to repeat.
Reflecting on Sunday’s virtually flawless performance against the Dolphins, Peterson said he was pleased at the mental toughness shown by the players, particularly the batsmen in setting up a massive total of 343/2.
“We have always threatened to play that type of cricket so hopefully this is the start of something good,” he said.
“We have been a bit slow out of the blocks this season, so it was pleasing to see the guys who came out of the SA20 sticking their hands up and making sure we got to a big total.
“And then it was good to see our spin attack doing some damage and keeping it tight, and eventually the Dolphins buckled under the pressure.”
Despite the impressive individual efforts of Hermann, Matthew Breetzke (62) and Beyers Swanepoel (73 not out), Peterson said it was the way they combined to set up those match-winning partnerships that made the difference.
“Especially after Diego [Rosier] and Jordan had set the platform, it was important that the next batsmen took up the responsibility and were ruthless enough to set up big stands.
“The way they worked together was more important to me,” he added, referring to the partnerships of 116 by Hermann and Breetzke, and 150 by Hermann and Swanepoel.
The Herald
Warriors chasing more of the same in Bloem
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
The Herald
