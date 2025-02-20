Rain foils Warriors and Knights in Bloem One-Day Cup clash

What looked to be an interesting run-chase came to nought in Bloemfontein last night when the Dafabet Warriors and the Knights shared the points in their Cricket SA One-Day Cup match.
After winning the toss and sending the Knights in to bat, Senuran Muthusamy's team had just begun their response to their opponents' 247/7 in 50 overs when the rain came down at about 6pm.
Though the rain did clear later, apparently some water got under the covers onto the square and the match was abandoned as a no result shortly before 7.30pm.
It wasn't an auspicious start by the Warriors batters because Sunday's hero, Jordan Hermann, was out to the first ball he faced, and the third of their innings, when he was bowled by Jacques Snyman.
Coming off his outstanding 148 not out against the Dolphins on Sunday, it was a typical example of how capricious the sport can be.
In the five overs they faced, the Warriors laboured somewhat and had reached 7/1 when proceedings came to an end.
Earlier, the Knights' total was built around an intelligent and courageous stand between Dian Forrester (123 not out) and Patrick Botha, who shrugged off the pressure of being 56/4 to post 132 runs in 23 overs, bringing their team right back into the match.
Scoring against some precision Warriors' new-ball bowling, plus the accurate spin attack of Jason Raubenheimer and skipper Senuran Musuthamy, was not easy in the early stages and the Knights top order could not put together a decent partnership.
It looked gloomy for them after Siya Plaatjie dismissed the dangerous Snyman with his first ball and then Raubenheimer, 2/27 in his 10 overs on the trot, applied the strangulation method.
But with their backs firmly against the wall, Forrester, playing only his 10th List A match, and Botha refused to panic and gradually lifted the wall of darkness as they played themselves in and began to pick off the bowling.
As they grew in confidence and seized the initiative with sensible batting, some of the Warriors' bowling and fielding grew slightly ragged.
Forrester showed intent from the outset, batting with a positivity which shifted the momentum and running well between the wickets to keep the fielders under constant pressure.
Botha, 58 off 76 balls with one four and two sixes, was in a similar mood and their collaboration put the home side firmly in the driving seat.
Even though there was a flurry of wickets after Botha’s dismissal on 188, Forrester marshalled the rest of the batters well to help them take 49 runs off the last five overs.
In making his second List A century — his highest is 128 — the left-hander hit nine fours and six sixes off 105 balls, with the last ball symptomatic of his innings as he smashed it over the mid-wicket boundary.
In the face of this later onslaught, Beyers Swanepoel stood out like a beacon on a dark night.
His control was an example to some of his colleagues and he was seldom collared as he finished with 2/35 in 10 overs.
The Herald
Rain foils Warriors and Knights in Bloem One-Day Cup clash
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
