Previously controversial, now Proteas vs Afghanistan is just a cricket match

South Africa face Afghanistan in their Champions Trophy opener on Friday with chatter about boycotts now muted.

It was on January 9 that Gayton McKenzie released a statement calling on Cricket SA to boycott the Proteas’ fixture with Afghanistan because of what he called ‘gender apartheid’, which was and still is being practised by the Taliban regime that rules Afghanistan.

It followed reports two days earlier of a letter written by anti-apartheid campaigner Peter Hain to CSA also calling for a boycott of the match by the Proteas.

Around the same time 160 British MPs had demanded the England team boycott its match scheduled for February 26.