Warriors aim to turn it on for home fans

After two games on the road, Dafabet Warriors cricket captain Senuran Muthusamy says the team are excited about performing in front of their home fans when they take on Boland in the CSA One-Day Cup at St George’s Park on Saturday (1pm).
The two teams occupy the top two spots on the table after two rounds, though the Warriors were denied the chance to get full points when rain in Bloemfontein on Wednesday saw their match against the Knights ending in a no-result.
Boland, meanwhile, have made a flying start to the competition, with bonus-point wins over the Titans and the Dolphins putting them on 10 points from two matches. The Warriors are on seven points.
Muthusamy said they were looking forward to the challenge the Boland outfit presented.
“They have made a pretty good start to the competition and I think it will be a really good contest,” the Warriors skipper said.
“After travelling away for the first two games, it will be really nice to be back at St George’s, operating in familiar conditions.”
He knows, however, that their batsmen will have to stand up to the challenge of the Boland bowling unit, who have hit their straps early on by dismissing the Titans for 110 and the Dolphins for 174 in successive games.
On that point, Muthusamy will be hoping star batsman Matthew Breetzke makes a recovery after sitting out the match against the Knights.
“With the travelling that he has done, playing for SA in Pakistan, Matthew has been really busy and he just felt a bit under the weather and didn’t recover in time,” he said.
“He is a massive player for us as one of the senior figures, so we look forward to having him back when he has a clean bill of health.
“But his health is the priority so we will monitor his progress and he will let us know when he’s ready to go.”
Reflecting on Wednesday’s match in Bloemfontein when the Warriors were on 7/1 chasing a victory target of 248, Muthusamy was philosophical about the outcome.
“Sometimes those things happen in cricket and you just have to accept them,” he said.
“It is a pity, though, because we were looking forward to the run chase.
“It was a pretty good pitch and under lights at that venue generally the ball does skid on a bit, so I think the situation was set up for a good chase.”
After taking charge in the first 19 overs when they reduced the Knights to 56/4, the match did get away from the Warriors to a degree through an excellent fifth-wicket partnership of 132 by Dian Forrester (123 not out) and Patrick Botha (58). That enabled the Knights to reach 247/7.
Muthusamy, though, was satisfied with their efforts in the field.
“I felt we bowled nicely up front and through the middle overs, but Forrester batted really well and once you get in on that sort of pitch, it was pretty difficult to defend.
“But I thought we had built up a bit of buffer with those early wickets and we capitalised at the end with a few more wickets because I felt it was really a pitch of about 270-275 runs.”
The Herald
Warriors aim to turn it on for home fans
Team looking forward to Boland challenge
Image: RICHARD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
The Herald
