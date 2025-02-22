Proteas use familiar conditions to kick-start Champions Trophy challenge

Intel gathered from last week’s triangular series and the opening game in the Champion Trophy involving the host nation and New Zealand, proved crucial to South Africa’s success against Afghanistan on Friday, said Ryan Rickelton.

The Proteas got their Champions Trophy campaign off to a perfect start with a 107-run victory over the Afghans, who many believed had the tools to effectively use conditions in Karachi, along with the backing of a rowdy crowd.

However the Proteas already knew that spin wasn’t going to be effective, but what they didn’t expect was the surface to be quite as familiar to them as it turned out. Rassie van der Dussen compared the Karachi pitch to the Wanderers, Temba Bavuma said it was lot like surfaces in SA and player of the match, Rickelton was pleasantly surprised too.

“I felt it was quite quick,” said Rickelton, who grew up playing at the ‘Bullring.’