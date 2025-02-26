Warriors need to show better application against dangerous Dragons

Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel says better application at the crease will be a priority when they face the North West Dragons in their fourth Cricket SA One-Day Cup match in Potchefstroom on Wednesday (1pm).
The Eastern Province franchise have experienced a mixed start to the tournament, beginning with a dominant win over the Dolphins, followed by a rained-out fixture against the Knights and a loss to Boland at St George’s Park on Saturday.
Now, Senuran Muthusamy’s men will have to reset as they take on a dangerous Dragons side who have displayed strong batting form in their two victories so far.
Reflecting on their setback against Boland, Swanepoel said the team’s batsmen did not apply themselves effectively on a pitch where they had targeted a total between 260 and 280 runs.
Instead, the Warriors were dismissed for 198, and Swanepoel acknowledged the need for improvement.
“We didn’t apply ourselves properly at the crease, and although it’s sometimes tricky — especially with a short boundary on one side and a long one on the other, as was the case on Saturday — we still didn’t reach the total we needed,” he said.
“But the squad remains confident and we are still in contention in the competition.
“We’ve been falling short in the runs department, and that’s something we need to address — one of the top four batsmen needs to go big.”
So far, Jordan Hermann has been the standout performer, with a brilliant 148 not out against the Dolphins.
In that match, the batsmen built strong partnerships, something the top order will need to replicate against the Dragons.
Boosting their chances is the likely return of ace batsman Matthew Breetzke, who missed the last two matches due to illness.
The talented right-hander was highly impressive against the Dolphins, scoring 62 off 59 balls, and he remains a key player as the Warriors look to get their title campaign back on track.
While the Warriors are confident in their ability, Swanepoel acknowledged the challenge ahead.
“The pitch in Potch is usually flat, and there isn’t much assistance for the seamers,” he said.
“They are a good side, but we are also a quality team. We just have to step up, look at ourselves and focus on playing good cricket.”
The Herald
Warriors need to show better application against dangerous Dragons
Image: RICHSRD HUGGARD/GALLO IMAGES
Dafabet Warriors all-rounder Beyers Swanepoel says better application at the crease will be a priority when they face the North West Dragons in their fourth Cricket SA One-Day Cup match in Potchefstroom on Wednesday (1pm).
The Eastern Province franchise have experienced a mixed start to the tournament, beginning with a dominant win over the Dolphins, followed by a rained-out fixture against the Knights and a loss to Boland at St George’s Park on Saturday.
Now, Senuran Muthusamy’s men will have to reset as they take on a dangerous Dragons side who have displayed strong batting form in their two victories so far.
Reflecting on their setback against Boland, Swanepoel said the team’s batsmen did not apply themselves effectively on a pitch where they had targeted a total between 260 and 280 runs.
Instead, the Warriors were dismissed for 198, and Swanepoel acknowledged the need for improvement.
“We didn’t apply ourselves properly at the crease, and although it’s sometimes tricky — especially with a short boundary on one side and a long one on the other, as was the case on Saturday — we still didn’t reach the total we needed,” he said.
“But the squad remains confident and we are still in contention in the competition.
“We’ve been falling short in the runs department, and that’s something we need to address — one of the top four batsmen needs to go big.”
So far, Jordan Hermann has been the standout performer, with a brilliant 148 not out against the Dolphins.
In that match, the batsmen built strong partnerships, something the top order will need to replicate against the Dragons.
Boosting their chances is the likely return of ace batsman Matthew Breetzke, who missed the last two matches due to illness.
The talented right-hander was highly impressive against the Dolphins, scoring 62 off 59 balls, and he remains a key player as the Warriors look to get their title campaign back on track.
While the Warriors are confident in their ability, Swanepoel acknowledged the challenge ahead.
“The pitch in Potch is usually flat, and there isn’t much assistance for the seamers,” he said.
“They are a good side, but we are also a quality team. We just have to step up, look at ourselves and focus on playing good cricket.”
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Soccer
Cricket
Sport
Sport