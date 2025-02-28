Warriors on a high, but Titans loom as big danger

The Dafabet Warriors cricket team will be aiming to ride the momentum they created with an outstanding win on Wednesday night when they play their next CSA One-Day Cup match on Sunday.
Senuran Muthusamy’s team lifted a veil of gloom after last weekend’s defeat to Boland when they outclassed the North West Dragons by 121 runs in their midweek fixture in Potchefstroom.
Now they return to the highveld this weekend for a clash with the Titans, who gave themselves a welcome lift when they defeated Western Province by 41 runs in Cape Town on Wednesday for their first win of the competition this season.
After four rounds, the battle for the playoff spots is intensifying and if the Warriors manage another win in Centurion on Sunday, they will take a big step towards being involved in that stage.
Thanks to two bonus-point wins, the Warriors have 12 points from four matches, two behind log-leading Boland, who suffered their first defeat on Wednesday.
Skipper Muthusamy said they were delighted with that position, though they knew much hard work lies ahead.
“I think the teams are pretty evenly matched this year, but it’s good to be at the top end of the table at this stage of the competition,” he said.
“But we are already preparing for another big challenge against the Titans and we are just taking it one match at a time.”
Muthusamy was at the heart of the Warriors’ memorable victory in Potch, rescuing them from the perilous position of 87/5 and taking them to a formidable total of 278/8.
His knock of 93 of 82 balls was a real captain’s innings after the top-order failed to find their rhythm on a pitch where scoring initially was not that easy.
Muthusamy and coach Robin Peterson will be hoping they can play to their true potential as they are a dangerous unit who have yet to consistently fire on all cylinders.
Thanks to excellent supporting knocks by Andile Mokgakane (58) and CJ King (30 not out off 13 balls), the Warriors put themselves out of reach against the Dragons, especially after they grabbed early wickets in the home team’s innings.
Now the Warriors will need to regroup to face another dangerous outfit, who smashed their way an eye-catching total of 337/7 against WP.
After taking control against the Dragons, Muthusamy praised the team for their accurate execution in the field.
“It was a real team performance in the field, with the bowlers executing their plans really well,” he said.
“That helped us to create chances and we were able to take them when they came.”
The captain is confident the batting unit will find their best form after stumbling somewhat in recent matches.
“The pitch on Wednesday was a bit tough to bat on initially, being a bit two-paced, so it was all about trying to get a partnership together,” he said.
“I am sure the batting will come good because we started really well against the Dolphins (343/2) and the guys are ready to work hard to try to build those partnerships which allow us to launch later in the innings.”
After four rounds the points position is Boland 14, Warriors 12, Knights 11, Dragons 9, Lions 8, Titans and Dolphins 6, WP 5.
The Herald
Warriors on a high, but Titans loom as big danger
Image: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI'GALLO IMAGES
The Dafabet Warriors cricket team will be aiming to ride the momentum they created with an outstanding win on Wednesday night when they play their next CSA One-Day Cup match on Sunday.
Senuran Muthusamy’s team lifted a veil of gloom after last weekend’s defeat to Boland when they outclassed the North West Dragons by 121 runs in their midweek fixture in Potchefstroom.
Now they return to the highveld this weekend for a clash with the Titans, who gave themselves a welcome lift when they defeated Western Province by 41 runs in Cape Town on Wednesday for their first win of the competition this season.
After four rounds, the battle for the playoff spots is intensifying and if the Warriors manage another win in Centurion on Sunday, they will take a big step towards being involved in that stage.
Thanks to two bonus-point wins, the Warriors have 12 points from four matches, two behind log-leading Boland, who suffered their first defeat on Wednesday.
Skipper Muthusamy said they were delighted with that position, though they knew much hard work lies ahead.
“I think the teams are pretty evenly matched this year, but it’s good to be at the top end of the table at this stage of the competition,” he said.
“But we are already preparing for another big challenge against the Titans and we are just taking it one match at a time.”
Muthusamy was at the heart of the Warriors’ memorable victory in Potch, rescuing them from the perilous position of 87/5 and taking them to a formidable total of 278/8.
His knock of 93 of 82 balls was a real captain’s innings after the top-order failed to find their rhythm on a pitch where scoring initially was not that easy.
Muthusamy and coach Robin Peterson will be hoping they can play to their true potential as they are a dangerous unit who have yet to consistently fire on all cylinders.
Thanks to excellent supporting knocks by Andile Mokgakane (58) and CJ King (30 not out off 13 balls), the Warriors put themselves out of reach against the Dragons, especially after they grabbed early wickets in the home team’s innings.
Now the Warriors will need to regroup to face another dangerous outfit, who smashed their way an eye-catching total of 337/7 against WP.
After taking control against the Dragons, Muthusamy praised the team for their accurate execution in the field.
“It was a real team performance in the field, with the bowlers executing their plans really well,” he said.
“That helped us to create chances and we were able to take them when they came.”
The captain is confident the batting unit will find their best form after stumbling somewhat in recent matches.
“The pitch on Wednesday was a bit tough to bat on initially, being a bit two-paced, so it was all about trying to get a partnership together,” he said.
“I am sure the batting will come good because we started really well against the Dolphins (343/2) and the guys are ready to work hard to try to build those partnerships which allow us to launch later in the innings.”
After four rounds the points position is Boland 14, Warriors 12, Knights 11, Dragons 9, Lions 8, Titans and Dolphins 6, WP 5.
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Cricket
Sport