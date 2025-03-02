Markram backs adaptable Proteas in semifinal logistical nightmare

Aidan Markram played down the severity of a hamstring ailment that saw him leave the field in South Africa’s comfortable seven-wicket win over England in Karachi on Saturday that booked them a Champions Trophy semifinal place as group B winners.

Markram, who was captaining the side in the absence of ill Temba Bavuma, is a crucial part of the Proteas' middle-order batting unit and the sight of him leaving the field in England’s batting innings will have sent flutters through the dressingroom.

“I think it's all right, it was mostly precautionary over anything else,” Markram said.

“It feels OK. Hopefully over the next few days, I can get some good rest and then sort it out and be good to go from there.”