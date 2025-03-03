Explosive Titans smash Warriors’ playoff dreams
Matthew Breetzke shows admirable courage in taking the fight to the hosts’ attack with a brilliant 94 off 72 balls
The Dafabet Warriors had their journey for a place in the Cricket SA One-Day Cup playoffs stopped dead in its tracks by an explosive batting performance from the Titans in Centurion on Sunday.
Thanks to a record-breaking opening stand of 227 by 18-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius (107 off 69 balls) and Rivaldo Moonsamy (123 off 86 balls), the home team, who were sent in to bat, smashed their way to an incredible 440/5...
