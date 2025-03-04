No need to blow importance of semifinal out of proportion: Bavuma

South Africa have grown accustomed to playing in these ICC knockout games — but winning them, not so much.

Aside from when they claimed the Champions Trophy in 1998 — then called, ironically, the ‘The ICC Knockout Trophy’ — the Proteas men’s team has won just two playoff matches in ICC events. The first was a quarterfinal in the 2015 World Cup in Sydney against Sri Lanka, the second was last year’s semifinal in the T20 World Cup against Afghanistan.

So getting there is one thing, winning, quite another matter. But Temba Bavuma, said the mental approach will be no different for his team in Wednesday’s Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand.

Many of his players have been to the final four of the last two ICC events and have also garnered experience in knockout matches in T20 Leagues around the world.