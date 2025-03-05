Swanepoel sensational as Warriors sweep to dramatic victory

A sensational spell of bowling by Beyers Swanepoel set up the Dafabet Warriors for a nerve-tingling 19-run win over Western Province in their Cricket SA One-Day Cup match at St George's Park on Wednesday.
Chasing 224 to win after the Warriors made 223/9 in their 50 overs, the WP batters fell apart in the closing stages as the pressure built and finally No 11 Jody Lawrence was run out with their total on 204, with 14 balls remaining.
It was a spectacular fightback by the Warriors after WP opener Eddie Moore (88 not out) and Kyle Verreyne (59) had threatened to take the match away from them in a fourth-wicket stand of 108 after they had slumped to 24/3 in the seventh over.
The man responsible for that was Swanepoel, who put the skids under the visiting team with a magical opening spell of 3/5 in seven overs.
He came back later to capture one more wicket, thanks to a brilliant catch by Sinethemba Qeshile, to finish with 4/9 in nine overs.
Jason Raubenheimer chipped in with two crucial wickets in successive balls in the 46th over as the pressure overcame the WP lower-order.
You have to spare a thought for Moore, who was outstanding in trying to keep the innings together, but in the end just could not get enough of the bowling to make a bigger impact.
He mostly stood helpless at the other end as the last six wickets fell for 44 runs in nine overs.
After a promising start when Jordan Hermann (57) and Matthew Breetzke (45) put on 106 for the second wicket, the Warriors were not able to post any more substantial partnerships.
This saw them limp their way to the final total of 223, thanks chiefly to the intelligent batting of skipper Senuran Muthusamy, who produced a fighting knock of 47.
Credit must also go to the disciplined and accurate WP attack, with skipper Verreyne introducing some astute bowling changes.
After Hermann and Breetzke put them in a position to launch in the second half of the innings, the former was dismissed the ball after he hit Mihlali Mpongwana for a six over his head.
Ironically, it wasn't Mpongwana who dismissed him because he went off injured.
That saw Onke Nyaku come on to bowl the last two balls of the over and from the first he sent down, the left-hander edged one to wicketkeeper Verreyne.
It was the start of an outstanding performance by the WP seamer as he tied the batters down to finish with 4/34.
The Herald
The Herald
