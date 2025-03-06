‘Today was a bad day to have a bad day,’ says Proteas coach Walter

Though conditions played their part in the outcome, the Proteas will look back at their Champions Trophy semifinal against New Zealand knowing that once again in a knockout match they contributed to their own demise.

Mitchell Santner’s side earned a significant advantage by being able to bat first, when the pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were at their most compliant However, the South Africans didn’t execute well enough, missed a crucial catch and then let New Zealand get away from them in the last 10 overs, setting a total captain Temba Bavuma said was above par.

With the bat, the Proteas got into a stable position thanks to the 105-run second wicket partnership between Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen. Then they caved as the Kiwis upped the ante with conditions at again playing a part as Santner extracted more spin than Keshav Maharaj managed earlier in the match.

Bavuma described his own dismissal as soft. The same could be said for Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram.

“At 125/1 we needed to be more decisive and not give the opposition a way to get back into the game,” the South African captain said.