Four-Day series resumes as One-Day Cup controversy lingers
The fallout from CSA’s decision to sanction the Eastern Province Warriors in the One-Day Cup will continue to hover over the Four-Day Series that resumes on Thursday.
Cricket SA's clumsy handling of the Warriors’ punishment has left at least three unions fuming, and damaged their own reputation after a summer in which there were numerous highlights.
On a competitive front, the final weeks of the provincial season have several levels of intrigue, which would have existed even in the absence of CSA's moves last week.
It would have been an ideal example for why the promotion/relegation element, added in after CSA returned to the 15 union structure, with two Divisions, worked. Now, however, it is mired in controversy.
The Northerns Titans will remain miffed that they missed the opportunity to host a home play-off match, after the Dolphins were awarded four points in the One-Day Cup that elevated them above the Centurion-based union into second place on the log of that competition.
The Warriors meanwhile have stated that they will be disputing CSA’s sanctions for fielding only two black African players, thus being in breach of CSA’s rules, that each starting team at provincial level should contain at least three black Africans, as part of six black players.
Last week the Knights, also sent letters to CSA demanding to know why the Warriors, despite having points removed for breaching CSA’s administrative rules, didn’t also have the “win” from their match against the Dolphins in the ODC chalked off.
Had CSA done so, the Free State side would have finished above the Warriors on the ODC points table and thus earned five points for finishing fourth in that competition and not just three for coming fifth.
That small difference affects their position in the promotion/relegation race, in which points are earned depending on where teams finish in each of the three main domestic competitions.
CSA has stated that the Warriors' victory over the Dolphins should still be reflected in the “win” column as the match can’t be voided, and scratching it off would mean players’ scores and figures would also have to be erased.
With the Knights threatening court action, the matter may run for a few weeks, but CSA has to make a decision and provide clarity to ensure that a second of its domestic competitions isn’t compromised.
The Knights, North West, Warriors and Western Province are separated by four points in the promotion/relegation table, making the last few rounds of Four-Day Series critical. In addition the two unions at the centre of the dispute have just two matches to play, the first of those sees them face each other in Gqeberha from Thursday.
The Proteas players not contracted to the IPL, which starts on Saturday, are all available for their provinces. Keshav Maharaj will be in action for the Dolphins again after helping them to lift the One-Day Cup, as they host North West in Durban. The Titans, currently second on the table, face WP in Centurion, and the defending champions and current log-leaders the Lions head to Paarl to face Boland.