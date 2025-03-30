Dominant PECC qualify for club champs after thumping Fort Hare
Hollywoodbets PE Cricket Club enjoyed more success as they beat University of Fort Hare Academy (UFH) by 84 runs in their CSA Club Championships regional playoff match at St George’s Park in Gqeberha on Sunday.
Having secured the EP Cricket Premier League title last Sunday, PECC again turned on the charm to outplay Border champions UFH and qualify for the national club championships showpiece in September. The venue is yet to be confirmed...
