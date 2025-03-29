He reached his 19th hundred with an elegant straight drive for four, but like Brevis earlier, was angered by the soft nature of his dismissal, when he flicked Matthew Kleinveldt’s part-time spin to Wihan Lubbe at short-midwicket.
Versatile Brevis stakes another claim for Proteas recall
Sports reporter
Image: Gallo Images
Dewald Brevis’ stated aim at the start of the season to loosen up and enjoy himself delivered more positive results on Saturday as he scored his fourth first class hundred to put the Titans on top in their Four-Day fixture against North West at Supersport Park.
A day after Hampshire confirmed that Brevis would be joining his 19-year-old teammate Lhuan-dre Pretorius at the County for the T20 Blast, he delivered a display that showed why that would be money well spent.
His innings started the previous day with his side in trouble on 9/2, but his counterattack changed the tone and allowed the Titans to take control on Saturday.
North West’s attack is thin and when Hardus Viljoen, who picked up 5/132, didn’t have the ball, Brevis, who made 148 and Keegan Petersen, were able to make hay against the rest. They shared a partnership worth 245 runs, which was dominated by the soon to be 22-year-old starlet.
All those pretty drives were allied with some muscular pull shots and he reached his century with an arrogant flick for six off his legs against Lutendo Tsanwani. He faced 155 balls, hitting 17 fours and five sixes.
It was his second century in the competition this season and along with last week’s 99 against Western Province provided another illustration of how he’s been able to transfer form between the different formats. He was one of the standout players in the SA20 for champions MI Cape Town and immediately followed that by finishing as the second highest run-scorer in the One-Day Challenge, a competition in which he scored three fifties and one century.
As the Proteas sharpen their focus for the 2027 World Cup, Brevis’ form this summer is clearly a statement the selectors can’t ignore. With a T20 series in Zimbabwe in July, a limited-overs tour to England in September and white ball series in Pakistan and India after that, there will be plenty of opportunities for Brevis to be tested at international level.
Saturday also saw Petersen make a much-needed hundred, ending a frustrating period — stretching back to South Africa's tour to New Zealand last year — in which his form has been patchy.
Though he still looked fidgety at the crease, the Dagons’ underpowered attack weren’t able to exert sufficient pressure, and the numerous loose deliveries they offered up, were smoothly latched onto by the 31-year-old.
He reached his 19th hundred with an elegant straight drive for four, but like Brevis earlier, was angered by the soft nature of his dismissal, when he flicked Matthew Kleinveldt’s part-time spin to Wihan Lubbe at short-midwicket.
The Titans lost 4/36 in 11 overs and were in danger of surrendering the opportunity to build a big advantage until skipper Neil Brandt, who was nursing an injury and thus couldn’t open the batting, notched up an unbeaten 82 batting at seven. He declared his side’s first innings on 463/9, a lead of 118 runs.
At stumps the Dragons were 46/0.
Bat dominated the ball in the other two matches too. At the Wanderers Tshepang Dithole scored his fifth century, with the Dolphins finishing on 294/5 against the DP World Lions.
No play was possible on Friday and the match only resumed at 1.30pm because of a muddy area at the Golf Course End, with Dithole, who had struggled against the short ball in the 26 overs that were bowled on Thursday, playing much more fluently.
He was helped by some poor execution from the Lions, who battled to find a consistent line and length. Dithole showed good intent and was 154 not out when bad light ended play.
At Newlands there were hundreds for Pieter Malan and Clyde Reeves-Fortuin, but Boland, who were bowled out for 318, gave WP a 274-run lead. Mihlali Mpongwana was the best of WP’s bowlers taking 4/57.
At stumps WP were 106/2, extending their lead to 380 runs.
