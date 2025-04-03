Warriors chase Dolphins swansong
Threat of relegation won’t interfere with blueprint Eastern Cape franchise want to put in place for final fixture, batsman De Villiers says
The Dafabet Warriors will focus on keeping it simple when they go into their final match of the domestic cricket season against the Dolphins in the CSA 4-Day series fixture at St George’s Park on Thursday.
That was the message this week from top-order batsman Matthew de Villiers, who produced a brilliant double-century in their most recent match against the Knights...
