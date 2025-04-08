Former Helenvale cricketer Boyce chosen for SA U19 side

Former Helenvale United Cricket Club and Gelvandale Hub fast bowler Dayalan Boyce has been named in a 15-player SA U19 squad set to tour Namibia for a three-match 50-over series later in April.
There are five changes to the squad that beat the England U19 team 2-1 earlier in 2025.
The tour marks a welcome return for Lions fast bowler Jason Bason, who missed the England series due to injury.
Western Province all-rounder Waco Bassick and Lions wicketkeeper Kamogelo Phiri earn their maiden call-ups to the SA U19s, while the Dolphins’ pace duo of Boyce and Bayanda Majola have made the step up from the CSA Emerging side that toured Zimbabwe in 2024 and competed in this season’s 1-Day Cup in Division 2.
North West batter Muhammad Bulbulia and Lions batter Jason Rowles will share the captaincy duties under the guidance of head coach Malibongwe Maketa.
The series, which forms part of the preparation for the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026, gets under way on Monday April 28 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek.
The second match will follow on Wednesday April 30 at the same venue, before the series wraps up at the High Performance Oval on Saturday May 3.
SA U19 convener of selectors Patrick Moroney said: “The squad was selected with an eye on next year’s U19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe.
“We’ve stuck with the core group of players who have performed consistently, while also rewarding those who impressed for the SA Emerging team in the 1-Day Cup.
“This tour provides Mali and his squad with another important milestone in their preparation for the World Cup.
“Playing in similar conditions against the host nation will give them the necessary confidence to build a well-rounded squad with a good chance of success in next year’s tournament.
“Along with this tour, we will also have camps with the extended focus group and a home series against Bangladesh, all of which will assist us in finalising the squad that will represent the junior Proteas at the World Cup.”
SA U19 Men’s Squad against Cricket Namibia
Muhammad Bulbulia (captain, North West), Jason Rowles (captain, Lions), Waco Bassick (Western Province), JJ Basson (Lions), Daniel Bosman (Western Province), Dayalan Boyce (Dolphins), Paul James (Western Province), Enathi Khitshini (Garden Route Badgers), Adnaan Lagadien (Western Province), Bayanda Majola (Dolphins), Bandile Mbatha (Dolphins), Lethabo Phahlamohlaka (Titans), Kamogelo Phiri (Lions), Ntando Soni (Dolphins), and Jorich van Schalkwyk (Titans).
