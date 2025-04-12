Suddenly, almost as if by accident, this Four-Day Series final, which caused so much frustration for everyone over the first two days, exploded on Saturday with a century from Zubayr Hamza, followed by a magnificent short spell from Lutho Sipamla, giving the DP World Lions control.
Heroic Hamza, sublime Sipamla give Lions control of Four-Day Series final against Titans
Sports reporter
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Suddenly, almost as if by accident, this Four-Day Series final, which caused so much frustration for everyone over the first two days, exploded on Saturday with a century from Zubayr Hamza, followed by a magnificent short spell from Lutho Sipamla, giving the DP World Lions control.
The Titans were knocked dizzy when stumps were drawn early because of bad light, reduced to 17/3, with a charged-up Sipamla striking two massive blows off consecutive deliveries.
The Lions had hoped for two wickets but got three after declaring their first innings on 413/7, thanks to Hamza’s 103, his 18th first-class century coming in his 100th match.
“I’m elated with the results,” said Hamza.
“What’s asked of the top order and for someone like me, who’s been in decent form over the last few weeks, is to make that form count. It was important that I stuck to my specific game plan. Unfortunately I couldn’t get a big one, but I’ll take it. We have a decent score on the board.”
It looked a great deal better than decent, thanks initially to Bjorn Fortuin and then Sipamla.
The left-arm spinner was called on to bowl the fourth over because of fading light and clean-bowled Joshua van Heerden with his first ball.
To the Lions delight, the sun broke through the clouds in the middle of Fortuin’s over, meaning their skipper Dominic Hendricks could give the ball back to Sipamla.
What followed was sublime: first Brandt was trapped lbw for 9 and then the in-form Dewald Brevis was removed with beautiful delivery that nipped off the surface and clipped the outside edge of the bat, allowing Wandile Makwetu to take an excellent catch diving forward at third slip.
The nightwatchman, Junior Dala, was fortunate to survive his first ball when a reflex throw from Delano Potgieter at short leg grazed the stumps with Dala well out of his ground.
It was a thrilling end to a day on which the Lions, led by Hamza, pressed ahead seeking a big first-innings total, after one-and-a-half days were lost because of the wet outfield.
Hamza was patient, seeking to build partnerships on a pitch he admitted was tricky because of its two-paced nature.
The bounce also troubled the home batters, with some balls, especially from the lanky rookie seamer Janco Smit, bouncing disconcertingly.
Playing in just his second match, the 21-year-old Smit was easily the best of the Titans bowlers, finishing with 3/84.
Half-centuries from Mitchell van Buuren (73), who shared a 109-run third-wicket partnership with Hamza, and Fortuin (62) who put on 108 with Delano Potgieter, allowed the Lions to post a solid first-innings total.
The 29-year-old Hamza, who is the leading run-scorer for the Lions this season, batted for over six hours to make 103, which included 15 fours.
“For me it’s more mental, to push through the tough periods and now when I’ve had good form, to stick to not necessarily a more boring approach but being more disciplined,” he said.
“I’d have liked a lot more hundreds throughout the season, having batted quite nicely. This is a nice cherry on top at the end of the season, however.”
