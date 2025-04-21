Sune Luus on unlikely star who inspired her spin bowling

Luus and the rest of the Proteas women’s squad are already busy with a training camp at the Cricket SA Centre of Excellence in Pretoria ahead of the busy season culminating in the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India starting in September.
Before that, though, the men’s side will play in the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June.
Luus explained that it would be a huge boost for the sport in SA if the Proteas were to come away victorious.
“Yeah, I think South African cricket is on the up at the moment, reaching semifinals and finals as we go on. That's very good. I think getting that, I think already, you know, for them playing in the final is a great step for cricket in SA,” Luus told SportsBoom.com.
“And also, with the young squad that Shukri [Conrad] has, it's phenomenal. So, I think if they were to lift that trophy, it would just lift the spirits even more. You know, the confidence in Cricket SA at the moment, on the field, people in the office, all the people around or behind the scenes and stuff. I think there's a lot of confidence, and we just are all enjoying Cricket at the moment.”
“So, winning that, you know, that Championship, I think we'll just lift the spirits even more and just boost their confidence.”
As a stalwart of the Proteas women’s side, Luus, who made her debut back in 2012, would dearly love they play more Tests. It’s a sad indictment of world cricket that there is hardly any Test cricket for women. This is best illustrated by the fact that Luus only played her first Test match in 2022 and has only played four in total.
Luus explained why she thought there was so little opportunity to play the longest format of the game for women.
“It's difficult with the timing throughout the year and where to fit it in and schedule. But we love playing Test cricket. It's a pity we don't get a lot of it. And there's no Test cricket this year, which is a shame.”
“Next year, there are about three or four Test matches. So, we're looking forward to that. I think you learn so much about yourself and about your cricket when playing a Test match. You have to be disciplined for longer, something we didn't grow up doing. You just play short, you know, 30 overs, 20 overs stuff.” — SportsBoom
Sune Luus on unlikely star who inspired her spin bowling
SA women's stalwart says she modelled her style on former Titans and Proteas' player Rudolph
Probably not too many cricketers modelled their bowling action on former Proteas player Jacques Rudolph, as he was better known for his top-order batting, but that’s the case for SA women’s cricketer Sune Luus.
Rudolph, now aged 43, played 94 matches for SA across all three formats, and claimed just four wickets in that time, while he was much more prolific with the bat, scoring 3,802 runs.
Rudolph’s rise to the Proteas came after making a name for himself at the Titans at SuperSport Park in Centurion, and that’s where Luus spent a good portion of her youth.
Now bowling mostly off-spinners these days, Luus recalls those formative days of her career.
“I started as a leg spinner in my career. I looked up to the likes of Shane Warne and then Jacques Rudolph, who also bowled leggies. He’s the one who got me into leg spin,” Luus told SportsBoom in an exclusive interview.
“So those were just a couple of names that pop up. You watch a lot of cricket growing up. I grew up on the grass embankments of SuperSport Park. So literally everyone who played there, I just looked up to and I just tried to, you know, one day be in their shoes and play professional cricket.”
The 29-year-old Luus has now surpassed Rudolph by some way in terms of her international experience, with 258 matches across all three formats.
