Cricket

CSA, Warriors resolve dispute through mediation; Division 1 relegation outcome still unclear

By SPORT STAFF - 23 April 2025
The Dafabet Warriors during a CSA 1-Day Domestic Cup, Division 1 match against the Lions at St George's Park on March 9, 2025 in Gqeberha
Image: Richard Huggard/Gallo Images

 

Cricket SA (CSA) said on Tuesday evening that the recent dispute with the Warriors regarding administrative player target compliance has been amicably resolved through a successful mediation process.

“As part of the agreement, the Warriors have accepted their current log position and pay an amount of R100,000 towards CSA’s grassroots cricket development initiatives in under-resourced communities within the Eastern Cape. The payment will be made within 14 days of the settlement,” a release said.

“Both CSA and the Warriors remain united in their commitment to transforming cricket in SA. Together, they will continue to drive inclusive and sustainable efforts to ensure the sport is accessible and equitable for all.”

The promotion-relegation from Division 1 to Division 2 issue remains fluid, with the Knights still engaging CSA in their dispute.

As matters stand now on the final overall accumulated log, the Warriors would retain their status while the Knights would be relegated.

But if the Knights are successful in their dispute with CSA, the Warriors would be relegated.

 

