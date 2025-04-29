Brits hundred not enough to thwart India

An outstanding century from Tazmin Brits was not enough in the end as the Proteas Women succumbed to a 15-run defeat in their first match of the One-Day International (ODI) Tri-Series against India in Colombo on Tuesday.
Brits was superb, top-scoring with 109 off 107 balls, including 13 fours and three sixes.
However, her valiant effort was in vain as SA fell short in their chase of India’s formidable 276/6.
Player-of-the-match Sneh Rana starred with the ball for India, claiming a match-winning five for 43.
Her spell followed a composed 78 (91 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) by Pratika Rawal with the bat.
India, having won the toss and elected to bat, made a bright start thanks to openers Smriti Mandhana (36) and Rawal, who added 83 for the first wicket.
Undeterred, Rawal reached her fifth ODI fifty, combining with Harleen Deol (29) to take India past 100.
Just as their 50-run stand was gaining momentum, left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba (2/55) struck twice in successive overs, bowling both batters to leave India at 154/2 in the 33rd over.
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur then teamed up with Jemimah Rodrigues (41) to rebuild the innings, the pair adding a vital 59-run partnership to carry India beyond 200.
Richa Ghosh then launched a blistering cameo, scoring 24 from just 14 deliveries, adding 34 with Kaur before SA hit back.
Kaur remained unbeaten on 41 off 48 balls (4 fours) as India closed on a strong 276/6 after their allotted 50 overs.
The Proteas Women began their chase well, as Brits played the leading role in a half-century stand for the first wicket alongside captain Laura Wolvaardt (42), taking SA to 61/0 at the end of the power play.
The chase looked well on course until Deepti Sharma struck, trapping Wolvaardt LBW to break the 140-run partnership.
Brits carried on confidently with support from Lara Goodall (9) and debutant Karabo Meso (7), eventually reaching her third ODI century.
However, she was forced to retire hurt with cramps as the Proteas stood at 170/2.
In her absence, all-rounders Sune Luus (28), Chloe Tryon (18) and Annerie Dercksen (30) added valuable contributions to the run chase for SA but India’s bowlers tightened the screws by continuing to pick up wickets at regular intervals.
In addition to dismissing Goodall earlier, Rana added four more scalps, including the returning Brits who came back to bat at nine.
Two late run-outs sealed SA’s fate, and India emerged victorious by 15 runs with four balls remaining.
SA next face hosts Sri Lanka on Friday, 6.30am (SA time) at the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo. — CSA Communications
Image: ISURU SAMEERA/GALLO IMAGES
