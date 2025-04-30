By contrast, India’s overall fielding in striving to save boundaries, particularly during the closing overs, proved to be the difference, despite Brits’s effort of 109 and a 140-run opening stand with captain Laura Wolvaardt.
Proteas need to improve in the field for Sri Lanka showdown
The Proteas women had India on the ropes but let the game run away through sloppy fielding and too many wides
Image: Gallo Images/Isuru Sameera
The Proteas women will have to quickly rectify their woes in the field before their second Tri-Series match against Sri Lanka at the Ranasinghe Premadasa Cricket Stadium in Colombo on Friday.
Dropped catches, an excessive number of wides and fielding mishaps were the areas of concern identified by batter Tazmin Brits and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi in their 15-run defeat to India at the same venue on Tuesday.
The Proteas bowlers sent down 13 wides, while dropped catches helped India to a total of 276/6.
Brits felt that if they had been better in those areas, they would have had a fighting chance for a rare victory over India on the subcontinent.
By contrast, India’s overall fielding in striving to save boundaries, particularly during the closing overs, proved to be the difference, despite Brits’s effort of 109 and a 140-run opening stand with captain Laura Wolvaardt.
“At the end of the day, you’ve got to take those catches,” Brits said.
“I definitely think if we took those chances, we would have maybe chased about 240. I feel we should not have chased more than 240.
“We didn’t manage to take those key moments when needed. I think that was the win or loss.
“I don’t think I want to say India was maybe the better team. They played very well, but that’s where they show up when it matters. And I think we didn’t do that today.”
Mashimbyi acknowledged that his team were sloppy.
“Obviously it didn’t go our way, which was quite unfortunate,” he said. “I think, as I summarised the whole game, it was one of missed opportunities.
“For the majority of the match, we had control of the game, and we let it get away from us, and that’s when they capitalised with both bat and ball.
“There are so many things that we can take out. In the field, we were a bit sloppy, so that’s something we can work on.
“The nice thing about this game for me is to identify the areas that we can really improve and grow in. That's why we’re never here to lose; we’re here to learn and grow.
“There’s a lot of positive stuff that I can speak to. Tazmin Brits’s 100. It’s really, really special to see her bat like that.
“And then there were a couple of bowlers who put their hands up.”
The last meeting between South Africa and Sri Lanka was in April 2024 in Potchefstroom, when the Lankans won by six wickets.
In the opening game of the current Tri-Series, Sri Lanka were beaten by nine wickets by India.
