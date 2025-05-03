Proteas premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is serving a provisional suspension after an adverse finding for use of a recreational drug.
This was revealed through statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association on Saturday afternoon in which Rabada, who is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of his generation, issued an apology to those he has let down.
“As has been reported, I recently returned to SA from participating in the IPL for personal reasons.. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in the statement.
“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me,” he added.
Rabada said he can't wait to return to the game.
“It goes beyond my personal aspirations. I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.
“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA and Gujarat Titans for their support. I’d also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel.
“Most importantly I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.
“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada serving provisional suspension for use of recreational drug
Sports reporter
Image: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images
Proteas premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada is serving a provisional suspension after an adverse finding for use of a recreational drug.
This was revealed through statement released by the South African Cricketers' Association on Saturday afternoon in which Rabada, who is widely regarded as one of the best bowlers of his generation, issued an apology to those he has let down.
“As has been reported, I recently returned to SA from participating in the IPL for personal reasons.. This was due to my returning an adverse analytical finding for the use of a recreational drug,” Rabada said in the statement.
“I am deeply sorry to all those that I have let down. I will never take the privilege of playing cricket for granted. This privilege is much larger than me,” he added.
Rabada said he can't wait to return to the game.
“It goes beyond my personal aspirations. I am serving a provisional suspension and I am looking forward to returning to the game I love playing.
“I couldn’t have gone through this alone. I’d like to thank my agent, CSA and Gujarat Titans for their support. I’d also like to thank SACA and my legal team for their guidance and counsel.
“Most importantly I’d like to thank my friends and family for their understanding and love.
“Moving forward, this moment will not define me. I will keep doing what I have always done, continuously working hard and playing with passion and devotion to my craft,” he said.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Sport
Sport
Sport
Rugby