EP excited for the challenge in SA over-40 cricket event
Interprovincial to be hosted in province for first time, in Nelson Mandela Bay
The Eastern Province team are determined to improve on their previous fourth position when they compete in the SA over-40 cricket interprovincial in Gqeberha, starting on Sunday.
A total of eight teams representing provinces from around the country face a busy week as they contest matches in the 45-overs and Twenty20 formats...
