Cricket

EP excited for the challenge in SA over-40 cricket event

Interprovincial to be hosted in province for first time, in Nelson Mandela Bay

Premium
By Neale Emslie - 15 May 2025

The Eastern Province team are determined to improve on their previous fourth position when they compete in the SA over-40 cricket interprovincial in Gqeberha, starting on Sunday.

A total of eight teams representing provinces from around the country face a busy week as they contest matches in the 45-overs and Twenty20 formats...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Spanish firm launches lunar navigation system | REUTERS
How could Pope Leo XIV reshape the Catholic Church? | The Take

Most Read