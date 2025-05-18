Dolphins see off hosts EP on opening day of Over-40s IPT

The Dolphins announced themselves as serious contenders for the Veterans Cricket Association of SA Over-40s IPT when they whipped hosts Eastern Province by eight wickets at Daniel Pienaar Technical High School in Kariega on Sunday.
Chasing 171 for victory in the 45-over fixture, the Dolphins sped over the line with more than 25 overs to spare thanks to a superb all-round performance from Stephan Joubert.
With the bat in hand, Joubert was in a belligerent mood, smashing 72 off only 49 balls with 12 fours and two sixes. He was assisted by Warren Gray, who added 36 not out.
Earlier, Joubert claimed four EP wickets as the home team struggled to shift into higher gears in their opening match of the weeklong tournament. Fadlie Adams top-scored for EP with 29 in their total of 170.
The Eastern Storm also impressed on day one, hammering Boland by six wickets inside 27 overs at Heatherbank.
Boland took the first strike and posted 150 with Christiaan Ritter scoring 35.
Thys Neethling with four for 34 and Robert Mutch, three for 30, did the damage for the Eastern Storm.
Former Dolphins franchise batter Kyle Smit wasted no time in reply, clubbing 56 in 35 balls to set the foundation for the comfortable win.
Western Province were too good for Border in Despatch, dismissing them for 103 to win by 72 runs. Seamer Craig Herman took four for 15.
In the remaining match, the Titans beat provincial neighbours the Lions by a mere four runs, defending their total of 171.
The teams will play two T20 matches each on Monday.
Summarised 45-over scores:
Western Province vs Border, Despatch Oval
WP 175 in 44 overs (Andrew Sheel 33, Francois Vermaak 44, Will Hantam 22; Dennis Taylor 3/36, Mike van Wyke 2/16, Lundi Mbane 2/22). Border 103 in 27 overs (Lundi Mbane 21no; Craig Herman 4/15, Jaco Castle 2/20, Devon Kriel 2/34).Western Province won by 72 runs
Lions vs Titans, Gelvandale CC
Titans 171 in 45 overs (Pierre Coetzer 31, Alwyn Vorster 28, Tappies Erasmus 26; Christoff Visser 4/42, Yasser Ditta 2/31). Lions 167/9 in 45 overs (Sonnyboy Letshele 34, Khaalid Moothosamy 24, Zander De Bruyn 34; Badi Sthembele 2/34 Riaan Davel 3/31, Piet Botha 2/25).Lions won by four runs
Eastern Storm vs Boland, Heatherbank CC
Boland 150 in 38.5 overs (Christiaan Ritter 35, Reinhardt Strydom 28, Dale Heramb 21no; Robert Mutch 3/30, Thys Neethling 4/34). Eastern Storm 153/4 in 26.1 overs (Kyle Smit 56, Craig Turton 32no, Christopher Thompson 26; Reinhardt Strydom 2/25, Jacques Gabriels 2/46). Eastern Storm won by six wickets
Eastern Province vs Dolphins, Daniel Peinaar
EP 170 in 43.1 overs (Nevin Nel 24, Fabian Jantjies 27, Nathan Jones 20, Fadlie Adams 29; Stephan Joubert 4/24, Anthony Abiet 2/16, Kevin Chitungo 3/45). Dolphins 172/2 in 19.3 overs (Stephan Joubert 72, Deepak Anand 29, Warren Gray 36no, Ashley Lombard 25no). Dolphins won by eight wickets
Monday’s T20 fixtures:
9.30am: Boland vs Eastern Storm (Gelvandale), Dolphins vs WP (Heatherbank), Border vs Eastern Province (Daniel Pienaar), Lions vs Titans (Despatch Oval),
2pm: Boland vs WP (Gelvandale), Eastern Storm vs Dolphins (Heatherbank), Border vs Titans (Despatch Oval), EP vs Lions (Daniel Pienaar)
