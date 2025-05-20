Nortjé on why players choose IPL over internationals

The Indian Premier League (IPL) resumed at the weekend after a brief halt due to tensions between India and Pakistan along the border.
The league was scheduled to end on May 25, but has now been extended to June 3.
This has suddenly created a huge scheduling problem for overseas players.
Many players bound to report back to their national teams after May 25 are now stuck.
While the Board of Control for Cricket in India is working things out with cricket boards, the debate has once again shifted to “leagues vs international cricket” among both players and fans.
One of the boards that has been at the centre of this debate is Cricket SA.
In January 2024, SA was forced to send an inexperienced side for a Test tour to New Zealand as all its top players were busy playing the SA T20 League (SA20).
However, despite this, the Proteas have made it to the World Test Championship finals.
But again, players are caught in the “league vs international” conundrum as SA players were to report back on May 26 and began their preparations for the final.
But with the IPL final scheduled for June 3, it will be interesting to see how they deal with it.
Experienced SA pacer Anrich Nortjé explained why many international players sometimes choose T20 leagues over national duty.
“Hard to say what others are doing or what their reasons are.
“Most of the time, it would probably be income. Income is a major factor, one league can cover your entire income for what you’d earn with the international team,” Nortjé told SportsBoom.com .
“But it depends. It’s different for everyone.
“I’ve been available for the last year, from before the World Cup to December, and only got selected again in December to play.
“There were a few series I wasn’t picked for, mostly to give opportunities to others.
“So, from my side, I’ve been available to play for the country, but they haven’t pressed on my button.
“Unfortunately, I got the opportunity in December and broke my toe, so I haven’t played since the World Cup,” he said.
Nortjé agreed that while income played a major part, players needed to maintain a fine balance.
“It’s a difficult one. There’s more opportunity to make income in leagues, but there’s also that pride of playing for your country.
“It’s a fine balance, and it depends on where the person is in their life and what their situation is.
“I can’t speak for everyone — I can only speak for myself,” Nortje, who has played 19 Tests, 22 ODIs and 42 T20Is for SA, said.
Nortjé was also full of praise for fellow pacer Kagiso Rabada, who was recently caught in a doping controversy.
“He’s a great guy, on and off the field. A superb human being and a brilliant bowler.
“He’s been doing it for so long, and I’m lucky to be playing with him and not against him most of the time,” Nortjé said.
“It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what makes him so good, but he’s just so consistent.
“He gets wickets when it’s tough, when it’s easy — he’s that kind of bowler who can win you games from nowhere.
“He’s done it for years, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he can do in this final.” — SportsBoom
Nortjé on why players choose IPL over internationals
Image: SAIKAT DAS/SPORTZPICS FOR IPL
