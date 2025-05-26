Lions, Eastern Storm crowned Over-40s IPT champions

The Lions were crowned Veterans Cricket Association of Over-40s IPT T20 champions after edging the Dolphins in a tense one-wicket win at Gelvandale Cricket Club on Saturday.
On Friday, the Eastern Storm were too good for the Titans, running out 19-run winners in the 45-over final also played at Gelvandale CC.
The Dolphins batted first on Saturday, posting a seemingly low total of 108 for seven in their 20 overs.
But they fought hard against their neighbours as the Lions were forced to work hard for the win, secured with only one ball to spare.
The Eastern Storm set 213 for nine in the Friday final against the Titans, and that was enough to lift the 45-over trophy, as the Titans could only manage 194 for nine in reply.
On Friday, EP's Nathaniel Howard produced a record-breaking performance, taking seven wickets for 32 runs in the seventh and eighth-place win over Border.
Sohail Rana made 102, the second hundred of the week, for Western Province in their fifth and sixth-place playoff victory against Border.
Summarised results:
Day six, 45-over playoffs
7th/8th: EP vs Border, Heatherbank CC
EP 189/7 in 40 overs (Shahid Mehmood 45no, Fabian Jantjies 33, Nathaniel Howard 24, Brent Emslie 23; Mike van Wyk 4/26). Border 176 in 32.3 overs (Nathaniel Howard 7/32, Ryan Nomdoe 2/17). EP won by 13 runs.
5th/6th: Boland vs Lions, Despatch Oval
Lions 141 in 37.1 overs (Brad White 60, Zaid Patel 37; Frederick Hendricks 4/17, Reinhardt Strydom 2/18, Brendon Gabriels 2/14, Elroy Abrahams 2/31). Boland 95 in 28.4 overs (Christiaan Ritter 36; EJ van Niekerk 2/12, Sonnyboy Letshele 2/29, Jared Noah 2/18, Arnold Ndindwa 2/13). Lions won by 46 runs.
3rd/4th: Dolphins vs WP, Daniel Pienaar HTS
WP 249/7 in 45 overs (William Hantam 55, Jaco Castle 47, Shuray Booley 39no, Andrew Sheel 37; Ryan Reeves 3/39, Dieter Liebenberg 3/22). Dolphins 252/7 in 39 overs (Stephan Joubert 97no, AshleyLombard 50, Deepak Anand 37, Ali Laghari 35; Sohail Imran 4/42). Dolphins won by three wickets.
1st/2nd: Eastern Storm vs Titans, Gelvandale CC
Eastern Storm 213/9 in 45 overs (Nico de Klerk 46, Kyle Smit 33, Brendon Reddy 30no, Craig Turton 26; Llewellyn Barendse 2/45, Badi Sthembele 2/35). Titans 194/9 in 45 overs (Jaco de Swart 48no, Hennie Smith 29, Pieer Coetzer 38, Alwyn Voster 21; Rashad Mia 2/28, Robert Mutch 2/26, Pieter Booysen 2/37, Nico de Klerk 2/22). Eastern Storm won by 19 runs.
Day seven, 20-over playoffs
7th/8th: Boland v Titans, Heatherbank CC
Titans 115 in 19.1 overs (Hennie Smith 40, Pierre Coetzer 26; Reinhardt Strydom 3/13, Brendon Gabriels 3/24, Dale Heramb 2/25). Boland 119/3 in 19.2 overs (Reinhardt Strydom 49, Quinton Bowman 21; Piet Botha 2/23). Boland won by sevens wickets.
5th/6th: WP v Border, Despatch Oval
Western Province 211/5 in 20 overs (Sohail Rana 102, Martin van der Merwe 65; Daniel Stephen 2/19). Border 111/9 in 20 overs (Bryan Voke 30no, Brett Els 24; Craig Herman 3/16, Raafick Hassen 3/23, Adi Jackson 2/29). WP won by 100 runs.
3rd/4th: EP v Eastern Storm, Gelvandale CC
EP 103/8 In 20 overs (Robert Mutch 2/13, Johan van Rooyen 2/15, Rashad Mia 2/34). Eastern Storm 107/1 in 9.5 overs (Brendon Reddy 53no, Enock Makamo 42). Eastern Storm won by nine wickets.
1st/2nd: Lions v Dolphins, Gelvandale CC
Dolphins 108/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Reeves 28, Anthony Abiet 23no; Eddie Taute 3/17, Christoff Visser 2/31). Lions 109/9 in 19.5 overs (Jared Noah 26; Ryan Reeves 3/4, Anthony Abeit 3/32). Lions won by one wicket.
Lions, Eastern Storm crowned Over-40s IPT champions
Tense one-wicket win in T20 showdown follows 19-run victory in 45-over final
Image: Eugene Coetzee
The Lions were crowned Veterans Cricket Association of Over-40s IPT T20 champions after edging the Dolphins in a tense one-wicket win at Gelvandale Cricket Club on Saturday.
On Friday, the Eastern Storm were too good for the Titans, running out 19-run winners in the 45-over final also played at Gelvandale CC.
The Dolphins batted first on Saturday, posting a seemingly low total of 108 for seven in their 20 overs.
But they fought hard against their neighbours as the Lions were forced to work hard for the win, secured with only one ball to spare.
The Eastern Storm set 213 for nine in the Friday final against the Titans, and that was enough to lift the 45-over trophy, as the Titans could only manage 194 for nine in reply.
On Friday, EP's Nathaniel Howard produced a record-breaking performance, taking seven wickets for 32 runs in the seventh and eighth-place win over Border.
Sohail Rana made 102, the second hundred of the week, for Western Province in their fifth and sixth-place playoff victory against Border.
Summarised results:
Day six, 45-over playoffs
7th/8th: EP vs Border, Heatherbank CC
EP 189/7 in 40 overs (Shahid Mehmood 45no, Fabian Jantjies 33, Nathaniel Howard 24, Brent Emslie 23; Mike van Wyk 4/26). Border 176 in 32.3 overs (Nathaniel Howard 7/32, Ryan Nomdoe 2/17). EP won by 13 runs.
5th/6th: Boland vs Lions, Despatch Oval
Lions 141 in 37.1 overs (Brad White 60, Zaid Patel 37; Frederick Hendricks 4/17, Reinhardt Strydom 2/18, Brendon Gabriels 2/14, Elroy Abrahams 2/31). Boland 95 in 28.4 overs (Christiaan Ritter 36; EJ van Niekerk 2/12, Sonnyboy Letshele 2/29, Jared Noah 2/18, Arnold Ndindwa 2/13). Lions won by 46 runs.
3rd/4th: Dolphins vs WP, Daniel Pienaar HTS
WP 249/7 in 45 overs (William Hantam 55, Jaco Castle 47, Shuray Booley 39no, Andrew Sheel 37; Ryan Reeves 3/39, Dieter Liebenberg 3/22). Dolphins 252/7 in 39 overs (Stephan Joubert 97no, AshleyLombard 50, Deepak Anand 37, Ali Laghari 35; Sohail Imran 4/42). Dolphins won by three wickets.
1st/2nd: Eastern Storm vs Titans, Gelvandale CC
Eastern Storm 213/9 in 45 overs (Nico de Klerk 46, Kyle Smit 33, Brendon Reddy 30no, Craig Turton 26; Llewellyn Barendse 2/45, Badi Sthembele 2/35). Titans 194/9 in 45 overs (Jaco de Swart 48no, Hennie Smith 29, Pieer Coetzer 38, Alwyn Voster 21; Rashad Mia 2/28, Robert Mutch 2/26, Pieter Booysen 2/37, Nico de Klerk 2/22). Eastern Storm won by 19 runs.
Day seven, 20-over playoffs
7th/8th: Boland v Titans, Heatherbank CC
Titans 115 in 19.1 overs (Hennie Smith 40, Pierre Coetzer 26; Reinhardt Strydom 3/13, Brendon Gabriels 3/24, Dale Heramb 2/25). Boland 119/3 in 19.2 overs (Reinhardt Strydom 49, Quinton Bowman 21; Piet Botha 2/23). Boland won by sevens wickets.
5th/6th: WP v Border, Despatch Oval
Western Province 211/5 in 20 overs (Sohail Rana 102, Martin van der Merwe 65; Daniel Stephen 2/19). Border 111/9 in 20 overs (Bryan Voke 30no, Brett Els 24; Craig Herman 3/16, Raafick Hassen 3/23, Adi Jackson 2/29). WP won by 100 runs.
3rd/4th: EP v Eastern Storm, Gelvandale CC
EP 103/8 In 20 overs (Robert Mutch 2/13, Johan van Rooyen 2/15, Rashad Mia 2/34). Eastern Storm 107/1 in 9.5 overs (Brendon Reddy 53no, Enock Makamo 42). Eastern Storm won by nine wickets.
1st/2nd: Lions v Dolphins, Gelvandale CC
Dolphins 108/7 in 20 overs (Ryan Reeves 28, Anthony Abiet 23no; Eddie Taute 3/17, Christoff Visser 2/31). Lions 109/9 in 19.5 overs (Jared Noah 26; Ryan Reeves 3/4, Anthony Abeit 3/32). Lions won by one wicket.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Sport
Soccer