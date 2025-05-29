Erasmus, Conrad forge new culture of unity in SA sport

In the heart of Stellenbosch’s rugby country, where scrums thump like thunder and lineouts rise like prayers, a new kind of Springbok playbook was being written — one that included googlies, yorkers and a few cricket bats.
Last week Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opened the doors of his second alignment camp to Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad and Cricket SA’s high performance management team, planting a flag for cross-sport collaboration the likes of which South African fans have rarely seen.
The Proteas, preparing for the colossal ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s next month, didn’t just stop by for coffee and a handshake.
They rolled up their sleeves, shadowed Springbok strategists and soaked up the culture that’s powered two Rugby World Cup wins in a row.
The day was as much about tactics as it was about tribal connection-building one sporting nation under the green and gold.
“They may bowl with leather and we drive with muscle,” Erasmus said with a grin, “but when you strip it down, we’re both trying to win for the same flag. Whether it’s a tryline or a third man boundary, it’s the same heartbeat.”
The seeds of this unlikely union were sowed not in a boardroom but over a braai.
Earlier this year, during the Proteas’ second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, Erasmus and Conrad met for the first time under smoky skies, where meat sizzled and ideas simmered.
“There’s nothing quite like a good braai to break the ice,” Conrad chuckled.
“Rassie and I started talking about culture, pressure, leadership, and before the boerewors was done, we both realised we were playing the same mental game, just on different pitches.”
It wasn’t long before the idea was born — why not bridge the two disciplines, not in theory, but in practice? On Thursday that dream came to life.
The camp began with the usual focus of values, systems and structures for the coming season, with Erasmus and his coaching team setting the tone for a crucial year ahead.
But it was the presence of the cricketing minds that gave the day an extra dimension.
Alongside Conrad were CSA’s high performance managers, who observed how the Boks manage detail, pressure and player identity.
The Springbok assistant coaches each presented their areas of expertise, from breakdown tactics to backline structure, while engaging with their cricketing guests about what translates across the codes.
“It was fascinating. The language might be different — rucks versus reverse swing — but the messages are identical — play for the badge, trust your process, execute under pressure,” Conrad told SportsBoom.co.za.
“We’re a week out from flying to London for our biggest final ever.
“Being in that room with Rassie and his coaches gave us a mental sharpening. You see what makes champions tick, and it rubs off on you.”
This wasn’t a one-way masterclass. Erasmus made it clear the Boks had just as much to learn from the Proteas, especially in the psychological realm of endurance sport.
“A Test match lasts five days. That’s five days of being scrutinised, second-guessed, sledged and still needing to stay mentally sharp,” Erasmus said.
“That’s not just skill, that’s spiritual stamina.
“There’s a lot for us to gain from how they manage that pressure cooker.”
The respect was mutual, and it highlighted a growing vision across SA sport — sharing excellence.
“Vincent Tshituka, Ntokozo Makhaza and Juarno Augustus were new faces in our environment,” Erasmus said.
“And just like them, the cricket guys walked in as guests and left as teammates.”
In an era where silos often dominate national sports systems, Thursday’s session was a rare act of unity. Both Conrad and Erasmus signalled their intention to turn this into more than a one-off.
“We’ve got more in common than not,” Erasmus said. “The more we lean into each other, the more chance we have of both standing tall on the world stage.”
For the Proteas, the road leads to London. For the Springboks, it’s the Barbarians clash on 28 June, followed by a stacked season.
But for SA’s sports lovers, the hope is that this bond continues to grow, where tactics are shared over tackle bags and insights traded like match-winning partnerships.
Because in the end, whether it’s a ruck or a run chase, the goal remains the same — to write victory stories that make the nation sing. — SportsBoom
Erasmus, Conrad forge new culture of unity in SA sport
Rugby or cricket, the ultimate goal is to make the nation sing in victory
Image: SA RUGBY
In the heart of Stellenbosch’s rugby country, where scrums thump like thunder and lineouts rise like prayers, a new kind of Springbok playbook was being written — one that included googlies, yorkers and a few cricket bats.
Last week Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus opened the doors of his second alignment camp to Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad and Cricket SA’s high performance management team, planting a flag for cross-sport collaboration the likes of which South African fans have rarely seen.
The Proteas, preparing for the colossal ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord’s next month, didn’t just stop by for coffee and a handshake.
They rolled up their sleeves, shadowed Springbok strategists and soaked up the culture that’s powered two Rugby World Cup wins in a row.
The day was as much about tactics as it was about tribal connection-building one sporting nation under the green and gold.
“They may bowl with leather and we drive with muscle,” Erasmus said with a grin, “but when you strip it down, we’re both trying to win for the same flag. Whether it’s a tryline or a third man boundary, it’s the same heartbeat.”
The seeds of this unlikely union were sowed not in a boardroom but over a braai.
Earlier this year, during the Proteas’ second Test against Pakistan at Newlands, Erasmus and Conrad met for the first time under smoky skies, where meat sizzled and ideas simmered.
“There’s nothing quite like a good braai to break the ice,” Conrad chuckled.
“Rassie and I started talking about culture, pressure, leadership, and before the boerewors was done, we both realised we were playing the same mental game, just on different pitches.”
It wasn’t long before the idea was born — why not bridge the two disciplines, not in theory, but in practice? On Thursday that dream came to life.
The camp began with the usual focus of values, systems and structures for the coming season, with Erasmus and his coaching team setting the tone for a crucial year ahead.
But it was the presence of the cricketing minds that gave the day an extra dimension.
Alongside Conrad were CSA’s high performance managers, who observed how the Boks manage detail, pressure and player identity.
The Springbok assistant coaches each presented their areas of expertise, from breakdown tactics to backline structure, while engaging with their cricketing guests about what translates across the codes.
“It was fascinating. The language might be different — rucks versus reverse swing — but the messages are identical — play for the badge, trust your process, execute under pressure,” Conrad told SportsBoom.co.za.
“We’re a week out from flying to London for our biggest final ever.
“Being in that room with Rassie and his coaches gave us a mental sharpening. You see what makes champions tick, and it rubs off on you.”
This wasn’t a one-way masterclass. Erasmus made it clear the Boks had just as much to learn from the Proteas, especially in the psychological realm of endurance sport.
“A Test match lasts five days. That’s five days of being scrutinised, second-guessed, sledged and still needing to stay mentally sharp,” Erasmus said.
“That’s not just skill, that’s spiritual stamina.
“There’s a lot for us to gain from how they manage that pressure cooker.”
The respect was mutual, and it highlighted a growing vision across SA sport — sharing excellence.
“Vincent Tshituka, Ntokozo Makhaza and Juarno Augustus were new faces in our environment,” Erasmus said.
“And just like them, the cricket guys walked in as guests and left as teammates.”
In an era where silos often dominate national sports systems, Thursday’s session was a rare act of unity. Both Conrad and Erasmus signalled their intention to turn this into more than a one-off.
“We’ve got more in common than not,” Erasmus said. “The more we lean into each other, the more chance we have of both standing tall on the world stage.”
For the Proteas, the road leads to London. For the Springboks, it’s the Barbarians clash on 28 June, followed by a stacked season.
But for SA’s sports lovers, the hope is that this bond continues to grow, where tactics are shared over tackle bags and insights traded like match-winning partnerships.
Because in the end, whether it’s a ruck or a run chase, the goal remains the same — to write victory stories that make the nation sing. — SportsBoom
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Rugby
Sport
Rugby