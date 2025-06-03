Shot in the arm for girls’ cricket in Nelson Mandela Bay
New high-performance centre aimed at fostering talented youngsters
The launch of the High Performance Girls’ Cricket Centre on Sunday signalled a new dawn for girls’ cricket in Nelson Mandela Bay.
Twenty-six aspiring cricketers were given pink caps as an official welcome at the launch of the centre at the Old Grey Cricket Club...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.