Stuart brings Broad insights to Proteas ahead of Lord’s finale
SA seeking any titbit to narrow the huge advantage Australia have in terms of experience for the WTC final
Image: Paul Harding/Getty Images
Stuart Broad, in Proteas training kit — you’d never have thunk it. Not when he was irritating South African supporters, or dismissing their faves, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers, more than any other bowler did with those two.
Or sledging Graeme Smith or anyone else for that matter.
But there Broad was on a muggy Monday afternoon at Lord’s leading the chat in the Proteas' bowling unit’s traditional circle before training, embracing Dane Paterson, who played at his county Nottinghamshire for a couple of seasons, and talking with Kyle Verreynne, who plays for Nottinghamshire now.
Generally he just looked like one of the training staff, which on Monday he was.
South Africa are seeking any titbit to try to narrow the huge advantage the Australians have in terms of experience heading into the World Test Championship final that starts at Lord’s on Wednesday.
At the invitation of Shukri Conrad, Broad on Sunday night shared his wisdom with Proteas coaching staff at dinner. “The rib-eye was good,” Conrad chirped, “I didn’t consume any of the red wine for obvious reasons.
“If I didn’t call time with him at 10.30pm, I think he would still be there chatting with us. It was enlightening, very casual, everyone walked away from there thinking that was great, Broady included.”
Later with the bowlers training on the side of the square, Broad had them all hanging on his every word, pointing to different areas of the storied old venue, indicating animatedly how a particular batter’s balance might be affected when facing at each end because of the slope.
The bowling unit is South Africa’s strength. But there are many factors to consider when combining that unit for the final. It starts with how many South Africa will pick — four or as seems likely five, with Wiaan Mulder offering the extra option because he can swing it. Then there’s the conditions; the Lord’s pitch according to the Australians is dry and will aid spin. Conrad didn’t sound as convinced, but spoke of the importance of playing the spinner.
With Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen locked in and Keshav Maharaj having to play because it would be too much of a risk not to, even for the occasionally eccentric Conrad, a straight fight is left between Lungi Ngidi and Paterson for the third front-line seamer.
Conrad, who in the past hasn’t been afraid of naming his starting team two days before the start of a Test, was tight-lipped on Monday. “I’m not [in a position to name the side],” he said.
Instead he offered a rounded answer about the ball — the Dukes one, used in England and not by either Australia or South Africa, who use the Kookaburra at home and for international matches in their respective countries — as another important factor to consider in selection.
There’s the importance of using it well when it’s new. When the lacquer, which is different between the two balls, starts to come off the Dukes it swings more than the Kookaburra. “You still need guys who are as effective with that ball when the lacquer comes off and it tends to swing a bit more. The bounce here with the older ball can be inconsistent and slower than what we are accustomed to.”
If swing is the dominant factor for South Africa’s thinking, then Paterson, who’s spent the past two months playing for Middlesex — making Lord’s his home ground — wins the day. If the bounce is deemed more important — as was the case when Australia beat England in 2023 — then Ngidi will play.
“Those are conversations that have happened and we will structure the bowling attack accordingly,” Conrad said.
Ngidi hasn’t always been a favourite of Conrad’s because he doesn’t bowl as quickly as Conrad believes he should, coupled with concerns about his fitness. On the latter, Conrad said he was impressed by Ngidi’s improvement in that area.
Ngidi’s last Test was in Trinidad last year and while he’s been absent, first with injury and then because he was put on a strength and conditioning programme, Paterson took the chance to claim two five-wicket hauls. Rabada, Jansen and Maharaj have continued to underline their class, which is demonstrated by all three being ranked in the top 20 Test bowlers.
Broad may not be a selector, but it would be no surprise that, if before ditching the Proteas training kit on Monday, he had one last word with Conrad that may swing the head coach’s thinking. It wouldn’t be the weirdest basis for a selection Conrad has made.
