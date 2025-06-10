Top coach returns to his alma mater to give back to cricket

The cricketing career of former Eastern Province player and SA schools vice-captain Grant Morgan will turn full circle when he takes up his position as head of cricket at Grey High School in August.
The 54-year-old, who started his schooling at Summerwood Primary but matriculated from Grey High in 1989, is thrilled at the prospect of returning to his alma mater after years travelling the international cricket circuit, firstly as a player with fantastic fighting qualities and then as a top-rated coach.
And he will have a special message to deliver to the Grey cricketers when he takes up his position on August 1, and that is to “enjoy your cricket”.
Having experienced the sport on a wide range of levels, Morgan believes it is important not to forget the fundamental reasons behind playing the game.
“Sometimes we forget that we need to go out there and to enjoy ourselves,” he said in an interview after his appointment was announced.
“For sure, we go out there to train to try win your matches, but it doesn’t come at all costs, and we must never lose sight of the fact that we need to enjoy playing the game.
“Of course, sometimes you will enjoy it best when you work hard and you grind your way to success.
“You have to work hard to be successful in any sport, but that sort of grind sets you up to build the mental strength you need to succeed.”
With decades of experience behind him, Morgan has realised that there is no magic wand he can wave to achieve success.
“There is no fancy solution to coaching and to playing — you just have to keep working hard at your craft and hopefully you have things in your armoury that can help cricketers to develop into the best players they can be,” he said.
“I am happy that the teams I have worked have always shown progress and I don’t say that in an arrogant way, just that I go into the job with the confidence of getting the best out of others.”
He described himself as a “blue collar coach” who is ready to work as hard as he can to extend his knowledge to others.
Morgan has especially fond memories of his childhood in Gqeberha, particularly when Summerwood Primary (1978-1984) could challenge Grey Junior, “sometimes at cricket but even more so at rugby”.
Now, as family responsibilities bring him back to his hometown, he cannot think of a better place to continue his coaching journey.
“I have worked extensively around the world and in SA and it’s really about what I want to achieve at this stage,” Morgan said.
“And where better to build a legacy of my huge passion for coaching than being an influence at my old school and trying to make a difference to the children there.
“I received so much support myself from some legendary educators during my time at Grey that this is a chance to pay it back to those people, and also to pay it forward to the current group of Grey cricketers, as well as those in the future who will choose this journey.”
