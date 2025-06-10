Cricket

Ntini advises Proteas bowlers on art of bowling at Lord’s

Premium
By ANATHI WULUSHE - 11 June 2025

If there is a Proteas bowler who knows how to extract the most assistance out of the Lord's Cricket Ground, it is former fast bowler Makhaya Ntini.

SA take on Australia in the ICC World Test Championship Final starting in London on Wednesday, and the former Warriors and Border star knows a thing or two about taking wickets at the “Home of Cricket”...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Mpox outbreak compounds crisis in conflict-hit eastern Congo | REUTERS
World's Most-followed TikToker Khaby Lame Briefly Detained by US Immigration | ...

Most Read