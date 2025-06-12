The difference? Lungi Ngidi just needed a change of ends

At the end of the first day, when asked what advice he might give to Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada mentioned, steak, milkshake, a movie and a good night’s sleep.

Ngidi wouldn’t confirm if he followed any of his good pal’s counsel — besides the sleep obviously. But as it turned out, all he needed was to change ends.

His two four-over spells in Australia’s first innings on Wednesday's day one of the World Test Championship final at Lord's were dreadful. Ngidi couldn’t find the right length and as a result, he also battled to locate the right lines to bowl.

He conceded seven boundaries, the majority of them because he either over-pitched or bowled too wide of off stump. “I was just struggling with a bit of rhythm from (the Pavilion End). I swapped ends and I felt a lot better,” he told the BBC.

At the Pavilion End, where the infamous Lord’s slope runs from Ngidi’s left as he bowled, it would have felt like he was falling away from the stumps. For visiting bowlers it can always be a challenge here no matter how many overs are done at training.