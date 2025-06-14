Cricket

SA beat Australia by five wickets to win World Test Championship

By MARK GLEESON - 14 June 2025
SA's Aiden Markram raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd and walks back to the Lord's Pavilion after losing his wicket, caught out by Australia's Travis Head off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood in the ICC World Test Championship Final at Lord's Cricket Ground, London on June 14, 2025
Image: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

SA won the World Test Championship on Saturday, completing a remarkable turnaround to beat Australia by five wickets as they successfully chased down an imposing 282-run target.

But it was an edgy finish as they took 27.4 overs to slowly score the 69 runs needed to secure success on the fourth day at Lord’s after resuming at 213-2 overnight.

In so doing, they completed a successful pursuit of the joint second-highest winning fourth-innings total in Test history at the London venue.

It was a first major cricket triumph for SA, who had earned an unwanted reputation for failure when on the cusp of victory over the last decades in limited overs competitions. — Reuters

 

