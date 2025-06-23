Construction on new Madibaz cricket clubhouse starts

Madibaz Cricket is set to reclaim its home ground advantage as Nelson Mandela University begins construction on a brand-new R11m clubhouse on South Campus, set for completion by December 2025.
The modern facility, rising where the old one was condemned after flood damage, promises upgraded amenities, panoramic field views, and space for community engagement — all in time to support SA’s hosting of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
“We can’t wait, St George’s [in Gqeberha] will get some of the games, so we are trying to really work on our facilities so that we may be a preferred training ground,” the university’s sport manager for cricket and martial arts, Sipho Sibande, said this week.
Madibaz Cricket Club has been a fertile field to grow provincial and national talent.
Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs, who this week is playing at Lords in London, has come through the Madibaz ranks, as have Anrich Nortjé, Simon Harmer, Pite van Biljon, Edward Moore, Justin Kemp, Robin Peterson, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla.
Then there are former Madibaz cricket club coaches like Baakier Abrahams, who is part of the Proteas Women’s coaching staff, and Runeshan Moodley, who is the strength and conditioning coach for the Proteas men’s squad.
Both Abrahams and Moodley are alumni and played cricket as students before growing their career paths in their respective fields.
And there is more talent emerging.
“We have a young group now and are really looking forward to seeing them come through,” Sibande said, citing student Jason Raubenheimer, who already plays for the Warriors, and all-rounder Ethan Frosler, who recently graduated but still plays for Madibaz.
Sibande said the new clubhouse would not only benefit senior players and spectators, but also the broader community, including schoolchildren.
“There are so many opportunities to get schools involved here, they are key stakeholders and we’d like to show the learners our facilities.”
The university’s infrastructure services and space optimisation senior director, Melvin Syce, said the replacement of the old cricket clubhouse was prompted after heavy flooding eroded the soil under the foundations.
It became structurally unsafe, and as a result, the structure had to be condemned.
In response, the University allocated R11m for the reconstruction of the dilapidated facility.
The contractor is now on site, carrying out the rebuild, which is expected to be completed by December 2025.
Syce said the new structure would serve more than one purpose.
“We will have a high-quality venue that will be able to generate income for the university.
“Parts of the structure will be constructed in cross-laminated timber (CLT), and this alternative construction method will be studied by our built environment students.”
ISSO deputy director for projects and planning, Graham Gouws, expanded on the design.
“The clubhouse area will have glazed walls that will provide panoramic views of the field, and the change room areas are going to be much larger, catering for the modern era,” Gouws said.
The new clubhouse will face the A field and be accessed by other cricket fields as well. A small addition will create a rugby club house, which will face B rugby field.
Phase One consists of the cricket club house, and the rugby clubhouse will be added in Phase Two in the future as budget permits.
Gouws said the structure was based on current design trends and aimed to meet the needs of Madibaz Sport.
Sibande said having a clubhouse again would be “massive” for the university’s cricket programme.
“We are all about the culture of brotherhood and sisterhood, and a clubhouse plays a huge role.
“In the past, we used to host provincial games, and not having a clubhouse meant the club really lost out, because you need change rooms and ablution facilities. For the students, it was also a safe space to study before practice.”
In the intervening years, players and visitors have had to use the ablution facilities at the university’s tennis club — but not for much longer. — Nelson Mandela University
Construction on new Madibaz cricket clubhouse starts
Image: SUPPLIED
Madibaz Cricket is set to reclaim its home ground advantage as Nelson Mandela University begins construction on a brand-new R11m clubhouse on South Campus, set for completion by December 2025.
The modern facility, rising where the old one was condemned after flood damage, promises upgraded amenities, panoramic field views, and space for community engagement — all in time to support SA’s hosting of the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup.
“We can’t wait, St George’s [in Gqeberha] will get some of the games, so we are trying to really work on our facilities so that we may be a preferred training ground,” the university’s sport manager for cricket and martial arts, Sipho Sibande, said this week.
Madibaz Cricket Club has been a fertile field to grow provincial and national talent.
Proteas batter Tristan Stubbs, who this week is playing at Lords in London, has come through the Madibaz ranks, as have Anrich Nortjé, Simon Harmer, Pite van Biljon, Edward Moore, Justin Kemp, Robin Peterson, Sisanda Magala and Lutho Sipamla.
Then there are former Madibaz cricket club coaches like Baakier Abrahams, who is part of the Proteas Women’s coaching staff, and Runeshan Moodley, who is the strength and conditioning coach for the Proteas men’s squad.
Both Abrahams and Moodley are alumni and played cricket as students before growing their career paths in their respective fields.
And there is more talent emerging.
“We have a young group now and are really looking forward to seeing them come through,” Sibande said, citing student Jason Raubenheimer, who already plays for the Warriors, and all-rounder Ethan Frosler, who recently graduated but still plays for Madibaz.
Sibande said the new clubhouse would not only benefit senior players and spectators, but also the broader community, including schoolchildren.
“There are so many opportunities to get schools involved here, they are key stakeholders and we’d like to show the learners our facilities.”
The university’s infrastructure services and space optimisation senior director, Melvin Syce, said the replacement of the old cricket clubhouse was prompted after heavy flooding eroded the soil under the foundations.
It became structurally unsafe, and as a result, the structure had to be condemned.
In response, the University allocated R11m for the reconstruction of the dilapidated facility.
The contractor is now on site, carrying out the rebuild, which is expected to be completed by December 2025.
Syce said the new structure would serve more than one purpose.
“We will have a high-quality venue that will be able to generate income for the university.
“Parts of the structure will be constructed in cross-laminated timber (CLT), and this alternative construction method will be studied by our built environment students.”
ISSO deputy director for projects and planning, Graham Gouws, expanded on the design.
“The clubhouse area will have glazed walls that will provide panoramic views of the field, and the change room areas are going to be much larger, catering for the modern era,” Gouws said.
The new clubhouse will face the A field and be accessed by other cricket fields as well. A small addition will create a rugby club house, which will face B rugby field.
Phase One consists of the cricket club house, and the rugby clubhouse will be added in Phase Two in the future as budget permits.
Gouws said the structure was based on current design trends and aimed to meet the needs of Madibaz Sport.
Sibande said having a clubhouse again would be “massive” for the university’s cricket programme.
“We are all about the culture of brotherhood and sisterhood, and a clubhouse plays a huge role.
“In the past, we used to host provincial games, and not having a clubhouse meant the club really lost out, because you need change rooms and ablution facilities. For the students, it was also a safe space to study before practice.”
In the intervening years, players and visitors have had to use the ablution facilities at the university’s tennis club — but not for much longer. — Nelson Mandela University
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Sport
Rugby
Soccer