Cricket

Indoor Cricket EP geared to host nationals in Gqeberha

Country’s top men’s, women’s and U21 players to compete

Premium
By Vuyokazi Nkanjeni - 25 June 2025

Indoor Cricket EP are all set to host the country’s leading men’s, women’s and U21 players in the Indoor Cricket Nationals in Gqeberha, which start on Monday and finish next Saturday.

This top-tier action will take place at the Metro Indoor Sports facility in Kabega...

This article is reserved for The Herald subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

US strikes may only delay Iran nuclear program by months, sources say | REUTERS
The prosecution and defense rest in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial | REUTERS

Most Read