‘Special’ Pretorius to make Test debut for Proteas against Zimbabwe

Even though they’re missing seven players who started at Lord’s and with experience severely lacking, the Proteas will feel they are favourites against their northern neighbours. They already inflicted damage on their opponents three weeks ago when Kagiso Rabada fractured opener Ben Curran’s right hand with a bouncer during the Proteas' WTC warm-up match in Arundel, sidelining him for a few weeks.
But in Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe has a bowler who can cause the Proteas' batting line-up discomfort. The 28-year-old made his debut the last time the teams faced each other in 2017 but has grown in leaps and bounds, despite Zimbabwe’s extremely limited Test schedule. He is the leading wicket-taker in Tests this year with 29 in five matches, including back-to-back five-wicket hauls in Bulawayo.
“We’ve identified him as one of their threats,” said Maharaj. “He’s got a bit of pace, gets a lot of bounce and he’s improved a lot since we played him in 2017.”
Opener Brian Bennett also made Zimbabwe's fastest Test century last month against England, and along with skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams provides solidity in the home team’s batting unit.
Play starts at 10am on Saturday.
South Africa: Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Wiaan Mulder, David Bedingham, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj (capt), Codi Yusuf, Kwena Maphaka
The Proteas will field three debutants in the first Test against Zimbabwe that starts on Saturday, including 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius who only made his first-class debut in December last year.
Alongside Pretorius, Codi Yusuf, his teammate at the Paarl Royals, and Dewald Brevis, Pretorius’ teammate at the Titans, will also don the Proteas Test cap for the first time.
Besides the debutants, South Africa's starting XI announced by stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj on Friday also includes three players who will start in their second Test, while Wiaan Mulder as expected retains his spot at No 3 in the batting order.
Pretorius’ selection is somewhat surprising, given the presence of the more experienced Zubayr Hamza in the squad, but is in keeping with the broader attacking philosophy head coach Shukri Conrad has wanted to employ.
Pretorius has made huge strides since last year’s 2024 Under-19 World Cup where he and Kwena Maphaka — former schoolmates — made the biggest impression.
He scored a century on his first-class debut at St George’s Park and two more later in the season — including in the final, which helped the Titans earn a share of the spoils against the Gauteng Lions.
“They're a special breed, the type of players who announce themselves on the biggest stage. He's played in the under-19 World Cup, did really well, he was phenomenal in the SA20, plays first-class cricket for the Titans and makes a 100 on debut and then a 100 in the final. That says that he has something special about him,” Conrad said this week.
Less heralded is Yusuf, who has made incremental improvements with the Lions and became the spearhead of their attack last summer. The 27-year-old never lacked heart but was inconsistent, something that has changed in the last two seasons when he has become one of the most reliable bowlers in the domestic game.
He finished last season’s Four-Day series with 23 wickets at an average of 22.39 — but it was his eye-catching displays for English county Durham, after being roped in as a late replacement, that grabbed Conrad’s attention. He picked up 17 wickets in four matches and a winter pitch in Bulawayo will be somewhat similar to what he’s encountered in those brief outings in the UK.
Maharaj said the composition of the team was based on conditions at the Queens Sports Club, which are traditionally slow. However, with the match taking place in winter, the Proteas feel the mornings could assist the seamers and have picked four in the starting XI.
Maharaj, Mulder, wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and David Bedingham are the only players who featured in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.
Maharaj, like Conrad, expects South Africa's success in that fixture to spur on opponents.
“Every team we play against will be champing at the bit to have a go at the world champions,” said Conrad.
“There’s more emphasis for us to execute our details really well and focus on that. Whatever is thrown at us we will take in our stride,” said Maharaj, who will lead the side in the absence of the injured Temba Bavuma.
