Test cricket is the pinnacle — Brevis

For any youngster coming up in the pipeline, donning the Proteas Test baggy green is a dream which fuels their ambitions.
For 22-year-old batting prodigy Dewald Brevis, that dream became a reality in Bulawayo in June when the explosive batter played in his debut Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.
He went on to score an attacking half-century in his first Test innings as he made light work of the Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe bowling attack.
He was fearless in his shot selection and execution, accessing every corner of the field at will as though he were not on debut.
In an exclusive interview with SportsBoom.co.za, the day after the Proteas sealed a 2-0 series win over Zimbabwe, Brevis opened up for the first time about his Test debut.
“I must say it was very special,” he said.
“Obviously, the half century on debut was really special.
“But for me, to win a series like my first one that I’m a part of, well, in the playing 11, I was a part of the squad in Bangladesh, we won there as well. So that was special.
“But to play and to be a part of this series, especially in your first Test series, it’s special.
“I wouldn’t have wanted anything else.
“The team played very well, it was a fun few days, and I really enjoyed every moment out there.
“I just realised how special this format is to play in, and it is the pinnacle.
“My special moment would have been when I received the baggie.
“It’s still here next to me on my desk in my room. So, I look at it every now and then.
“But it’s special. It’s a dream come true.
“And I’m glad to be a part of it and can’t wait for what the future holds.
“I think definitely I always knew, and I’ve always had the ambition to play Test cricket.
“It’s always been very close to my heart and something that I want.
“What I want to do is play Test cricket. So, I think it will always remain very special for me.”
The youngster’s half century on debut in the first Test would be the only time he went past the 50-run mark in the two-match series as the Zimbabwe bowling attack got the better of him.
With that in mind, Brevis embraces that he still has a lot to learn and is motivated to keep honing his red-ball skills with the hopes of breaking into the full-strength Proteas Test team.
“I think it’s very important to always know that there’s always room to improve.
“You always learn, no matter how old you are, how long you’ve played.
“That’s the beauty of cricket — you can always get better.
“That’s what I always strive for. So, I’ve learnt a lot in this.
“The key thing for me is I really enjoyed it.
“For me, the main thing is I want to just be the original Dewald who plays, and sometimes you need a tiny bit of patience to really succeed in your own way.
“I know every time I’ve been out there, maybe there’s a few small little errors, but I've played how I need to play and how I want to play, but I can, and I know I’ll only become better the more I play and the more you have a feel for it.
“But it was very special, and I really enjoyed every moment.” — SportsBoom.co.za
Test cricket is the pinnacle — Brevis
Young batter reflects on what debut for national side meant to him
Image: ALCHE/BACKPAGEPIX
