Warriors shake up their squad for coming season

Those who have departed are Alfred Mothoa (to North West), Renaldo Meyer (Tuskers), Beyers Swanepoel (Lions), Diego Rosier (North West), Siya Plaatjie (Lions), Jiveshan Pillay (WP), Andile Mokgakane (Tuskers), Liam Alder (SWD) and Nealan van Heerden (North West).
Nationally contracted Proteas stars Tristan Stubbs and Senuran Muthusamy, who will bolster both batting and bowling depth, will be key players when available.
In a strategic move to strengthen future competitiveness, high-performance (HP) contracts have been awarded to experienced Thomas Kaber, Jason Raubenheimer, Ethan Frosler, Kyle Glennistor, Wezo Giba and Jordan Morris.
Morris, a 26-year-old batting all-rounder, brings fresh energy to the middle order, according to Peterson.
Right-handed wicketkeeper-batter Litheko joins the squad from Northern Cape Heat, while former SA U19 seam all-rounder Boast brings his explosive left-hand batting and experience with the Titans and Pretoria Capitals.
Another Pretoria Capitals standout, fast bowler Peters, whose impressive 140km deliveries, hails from Gauteng and impressed during the last SA20 season.
Eastern Cape-born bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda, who made his Warriors debut in 2023 and has represented the SA A team, returns to make further impact.
Young pacer Ntando Soni, with national U19 experience, and veteran seamer Kerwin Mungroo, boasting 59 first-class matches, add depth to the attack.
Also joining the ranks are Wesley Bedja from Western Province and emerging talents Giba and Manack.
“We have full confidence in the blend of youth and experience ahead of what promises to be a thrilling season of South African domestic cricket,” says Peterson.
The Warriors will want to up their levels from last season, where they narrowly escaped relegation.
“Fans can expect exciting cricket, strong competition, and a team ready to represent the region with pride and purpose,” Peterson said.
Squad: Tristan Stubbs (CSA contract), Senuran Muthusamy (CSA contract), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Matthew de Villiers, JP King, Muhammad Manack, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jean du Plessis, Modiri Litheko, Patrick Kruger, Duanne Olivier, Gideon Peters, Ntando Soni, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Bedja, Matthew Boast, Aphiwe Mnyanda (rookie contract), CK King (rookie contract), Jordan Morris (HP contract), Ethan Frosler (HP contract), Thomas Kaber (HP contract), Jason Raubenheimer (HP contract), Kyle Glennistor (HP contract), Wezo Gqiba (HP contract).
The Herald
Warriors shake up their squad for coming season
Image: NOKWANDA ZONDI/BACKPAGEPIX
The Dafabet Warriors bade farewell to nine of their players and ushered in eight as part of a significant shake-up of their contracted squad for next season.
The line-up is made up mostly of youth, with Warriors head coach Robin Peterson saying the focus would be on building for the future.
With a strong foundation of experienced campaigners, the Warriors have retained key players including Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Matthew de Villiers, JP King, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jean du Plessis, Patrick Kruger, Duanne Olivier, and CJ King.
The new players coming are Gideon Peters (from North West), Thomas Kaber (SWD), Aphiwe Mnyanda (Border), Modiri Litheko (Northern Cape), Kerwin Mungroo (North West), Matthew Boast (Titans), Muhammad Manack (Lions), and Wesley Bedja (WP).
Image: SUPPLIED
Those who have departed are Alfred Mothoa (to North West), Renaldo Meyer (Tuskers), Beyers Swanepoel (Lions), Diego Rosier (North West), Siya Plaatjie (Lions), Jiveshan Pillay (WP), Andile Mokgakane (Tuskers), Liam Alder (SWD) and Nealan van Heerden (North West).
Nationally contracted Proteas stars Tristan Stubbs and Senuran Muthusamy, who will bolster both batting and bowling depth, will be key players when available.
In a strategic move to strengthen future competitiveness, high-performance (HP) contracts have been awarded to experienced Thomas Kaber, Jason Raubenheimer, Ethan Frosler, Kyle Glennistor, Wezo Giba and Jordan Morris.
Morris, a 26-year-old batting all-rounder, brings fresh energy to the middle order, according to Peterson.
Right-handed wicketkeeper-batter Litheko joins the squad from Northern Cape Heat, while former SA U19 seam all-rounder Boast brings his explosive left-hand batting and experience with the Titans and Pretoria Capitals.
Another Pretoria Capitals standout, fast bowler Peters, whose impressive 140km deliveries, hails from Gauteng and impressed during the last SA20 season.
Eastern Cape-born bowler Aphiwe Mnyanda, who made his Warriors debut in 2023 and has represented the SA A team, returns to make further impact.
Young pacer Ntando Soni, with national U19 experience, and veteran seamer Kerwin Mungroo, boasting 59 first-class matches, add depth to the attack.
Also joining the ranks are Wesley Bedja from Western Province and emerging talents Giba and Manack.
“We have full confidence in the blend of youth and experience ahead of what promises to be a thrilling season of South African domestic cricket,” says Peterson.
The Warriors will want to up their levels from last season, where they narrowly escaped relegation.
“Fans can expect exciting cricket, strong competition, and a team ready to represent the region with pride and purpose,” Peterson said.
Squad: Tristan Stubbs (CSA contract), Senuran Muthusamy (CSA contract), Matthew Breetzke, Jordan Hermann, Matthew de Villiers, JP King, Muhammad Manack, Sinethemba Qeshile, Jean du Plessis, Modiri Litheko, Patrick Kruger, Duanne Olivier, Gideon Peters, Ntando Soni, Kerwin Mungroo, Wesley Bedja, Matthew Boast, Aphiwe Mnyanda (rookie contract), CK King (rookie contract), Jordan Morris (HP contract), Ethan Frosler (HP contract), Thomas Kaber (HP contract), Jason Raubenheimer (HP contract), Kyle Glennistor (HP contract), Wezo Gqiba (HP contract).
The Herald
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Cricket
Cricket
Sport
Rugby