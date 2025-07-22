Cricket SA is mourning the death of Zama Thembekile Ndamane, affectionately known as Zed, who died aged 61 in Gqeberha on Saturday.
At the time of his passing, Ndamane was a senior CSA match referee and valuable member of the Betway SA20 match referee panel.
“His dedication to the sport was evident throughout his career, which included serving as an umpire on the CSA first-class panel.
“His impact extended far beyond his official duties,” CSA said in a release.
“He was a highly respected match official and a dedicated mentor to a new generation of umpires, generously sharing his knowledge and passion for the game.”
Over his career, Ndamane officiated in an impressive 243 matches, standing in eight Women’s One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
He became a trailblazer after starting his umpiring career as an amateur in the Eastern Province league cricket structure.
He made history as the first black African umpire since unity was forged in 1991 to be selected onto the first-class panel, and subsequently, the first black African appointed to the CSA match referee panel.
He also contributed to the sport as the cricket services manager for the Gauteng Cricket Board before venturing into the business world.
His death comes just months after the loss of his wife, Thulani.
Ndamane leaves behind two daughters. He will be laid to rest in Gqeberha on Saturday. — CSA corporate communications
CSA mourns death of Zed Ndamane
Image: SHAUN ROY/BACKPAGEPIX
Cricket SA is mourning the death of Zama Thembekile Ndamane, affectionately known as Zed, who died aged 61 in Gqeberha on Saturday.
At the time of his passing, Ndamane was a senior CSA match referee and valuable member of the Betway SA20 match referee panel.
“His dedication to the sport was evident throughout his career, which included serving as an umpire on the CSA first-class panel.
“His impact extended far beyond his official duties,” CSA said in a release.
“He was a highly respected match official and a dedicated mentor to a new generation of umpires, generously sharing his knowledge and passion for the game.”
Over his career, Ndamane officiated in an impressive 243 matches, standing in eight Women’s One-Day Internationals (ODIs).
He became a trailblazer after starting his umpiring career as an amateur in the Eastern Province league cricket structure.
He made history as the first black African umpire since unity was forged in 1991 to be selected onto the first-class panel, and subsequently, the first black African appointed to the CSA match referee panel.
He also contributed to the sport as the cricket services manager for the Gauteng Cricket Board before venturing into the business world.
His death comes just months after the loss of his wife, Thulani.
Ndamane leaves behind two daughters. He will be laid to rest in Gqeberha on Saturday. — CSA corporate communications
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby