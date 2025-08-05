Mulder relives moment he turned down chasing Lara’s 400

In what has become a season to remember, Wiaan Mulder has emerged not just as a stalwart with the bat but also as a maturing leader in South African cricket.
From captaining his country to pulling up just short of one of the most iconic records in the sport, 2025 is shaping up to be the defining chapter in Mulder’s career.
Mulder was thrust into leadership unexpectedly during the second Test against Zimbabwe after Keshav Maharaj suffered a groin injury.
The call-up made Mulder the 18th man to captain the Proteas in Test cricket, an honour he never imagined would come so soon.
“Captaining my country was honestly a dream come true,” Mulder told SportsBoom.co.za.
“It was not something I thought would happen this early. I’m still finding my feet, but I thoroughly enjoyed it.
“It was important for my growth as a cricketer.”
Despite the brief tenure, Mulder’s poise and maturity in leadership didn’t go unnoticed.
The door remains open for a more permanent leadership role in the future, something he admits he would welcome.
“Hopefully, I can captain the Proteas again.”
The Zimbabwe series marked a transition period, as senior players were rested after SA’s landmark World Test Championship (WTC) Final victory at Lord’s.
The Proteas fielded a youthful squad, featuring exciting prospects such as Dewald Brevis, Lhuandre Pretorius, Codi Yusuf, and Corbin Bosch.
Mulder, now among the team’s more seasoned voices, was impressed by what he saw.
“There were a lot of young guys who stood up and delivered. The likes of Lhuandre, Brevie, Codi, and Boschy showed what they’re about.
“I think the future is bright, we’ve got the next generation coming in strong, and they belong here.”
In what could have been a history-making innings, Mulder declared on 367 not out, choosing to prioritise the team’s position over chasing Brian Lara’s world-record 401 not out.
His decision sparked debate across the cricketing world, even Lara himself suggested Mulder should have gone for it.
Yet the all-rounder remains resolute.
“I made the right decision,” he said firmly.
“The team was already in a strong position before lunch.
“It was never about the record. It was about winning the game. That’s where my head was at.
“A lot of people are crucifying me for not going for 400 ... but 367 in a Test is special. The team comes first and that’s how it should be.”
With his name now mentioned alongside greats like Lara, Hayden, and Jayawardene, Mulder is etching out a legacy few could have predicted.
Yet when asked how he wants to be remembered, his answer reflects the humility and values he holds dear.
“I want to be remembered as a good person and a team man. What I achieve on the field doesn’t really bother me, as long as I contribute positively.
“I want to be someone my teammates can rely on for consistent behaviour and strong values.
“I’m a religious person, and that’s what I want to pass on to my kids one day.
“My spot in the team is temporary, and anyone can come through and take it. That’s cricket, and that’s life.” — SportsBoom
Mulder relives moment he turned down chasing Lara’s 400
It was never about the record, it was about the team winning the game, Proteas stalwart says
Image: Zimbabwe Cricket/X/File Photo
