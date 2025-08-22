In Marsh’s case it wasn’t costly, as he only added another five runs, but Green scored 42, and his fourth wicket partnership with Josh Inglis kept Australian hopes alive after their poor start.
Ngidi's wizardry leaves Australia floundering and Proteas smiling
South Africa produced just enough moments of brilliance, amid an untidy effort overall, to secure an 84-run win and wrap up the One-Day International series against Australia with a match remaining.
The Proteas followed a disjointed display with the bat with an error-strewn performance in the field — dropping three catches — but were still far too good for an Australian team that has struggled in the 50-over format this year.
It’s the fifth ODI series win in a row for the Proteas against Australia.
After being bowled out for 277, with half centuries from Tristan Stubbs and Matthew Breetzke, the Proteas dismissed Australia for 193 in the 38th over, thanks to Lungi Ngidi’s second ODI five-wicket haul.
The 29-year-old seamer took 5/42, smartly using the slower ball, but also maintaining good control of line and length.
“The cross seam deliveries were gripping, especially (in the second spell), so it was a case of maintaining control and I’m just really happy with how I bowled tonight,” said Ngidi.
With Kagiso Rabada absent because of an inflamed right ankle, Ngidi has had to lead the attack and, along with Nandre Burger, did an outstanding job with the new ball at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay on Friday.
“Australia are hard to bowl to, they really put you under pressure in the power play and have done so throughout this tour,” said Ngidi.
He and Burger got the new ball to swing and claimed the wickets of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne inside the first four overs.
But both bowlers should have had more success. Stubbs, who’s had an awful tour in the field, dropped two simple catches; the first giving Cameron Green a life when he had nought and the second giving Australian captain Mitchell Marsh a second opportunity when he was on 13.
In Marsh’s case it wasn’t costly, as he only added another five runs, but Green scored 42, and his fourth wicket partnership with Josh Inglis kept Australian hopes alive after their poor start.
Inglis, who made little impression in the T20 series and scored only five in the first ODI, was also offered a life on 42 when Tony de Zorzi dropped another easy catch in the covers.
Inglis looked on course for a hundred but instead charged Ngidi and was caught behind by Ryan Rickelton for 87 in the 36th over, which ended Australia’s chances.
While pleased with the outcome of the series, stand-in captain Aiden Markram said there were still numerous areas in which South Africa had to improve.
“There is still quite a lot for us to work on. It’s hard enough to take 10 poles but then to have to take 13 or 14 because you’re dropping catches is making our lives a lot harder,” he said.
Besides the fielding, South Africa will want to fix some of the batting plans after leaving themselves at least 20 runs short of par on a good surface due to a number of soft dismissals.
Breetzke became the first batter in ODI history to make at least 50 in his first four innings, top-scoring with 88 that included eight fours and two sixes.
He provided the innings with momentum, after the openers were dismissed early, producing another lively knock that featured one of those “flamingo” strikes — a one-legged heave over the inner-ring — and plenty of good, quick running between the wickets.
There was a return to form for Stubbs as well, who made his first international half century this year, scoring 74, and sharing a 89-run fourth wicket partnership with Breetzke.
That should have provided the perfect foundation for the Proteas, but they, like many of their teammates, gave their wickets away by choosing to play the wrong shot, or executing their shots poorly, which cost them the chance of registering a total in excess of 300.
“It’s pretty cool,” Breetzke said about reaching another 50. “But I was gutted to get out when I did. We (were) probably about 20 short (of par), and lost too many wickets at crucial stages.”
The bowlers, however, produced another sterling effort. Besides Ngidi, Burger picked up 2/23 and Senuran Muthusamy, who replaced Prenelan Subrayen, took 2/30.
South Africa have bowled out Australia in four of the five matches on tour so far, and even in Rabada’s absence and with catches being dropped they were still able to blast through the opposition batting.
The final match of the series will be played on Sunday.
