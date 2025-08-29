A bowler’s action is deemed illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15º degrees of flex.
Proteas hopeful Subrayen will be cleared after completing tests
Sports reporter
Image: SA20
Proteas bowling coach Piet Botha is optimistic that Prenelan Subrayen will be cleared by the ICC after he underwent testing of his bowling action in Brisbane last week.
Subrayen’s action was reported by the umpires during the first ODI between South Africa and Australia in Cairns two weeks ago and, as per ICC stipulations, he had to report for testing.
Botha delayed his arrival in England to accompany Subrayen at the testing facility and said he was pleased with how the two-hour process unfolded.
“Everything went smoothly, he didn’t have to do any extra work, they are happy with everything in the time frame,” Botha said on Friday. “They have to submit the information to the ICC and then the ICC will give us an answer, within the next seven to 14 days.”
Though under ICC rules Subrayen is still allowed to play, the Proteas’ management opted to keep him out of the spotlight and didn’t pick him for the last two ODIs in Australia and the subsequent tour to England.
Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad said the umpires flagged 12 deliveries from Subrayen in what was his ODI debut. He took 1/46, dismissing Travis Head to help South Africa to a dominant victory, which was somewhat soured by then being reported for his action.
A bowler’s action is deemed illegal when their elbow extension exceeds 15º degrees of flex.
It is not the first time Subrayen, 31, has fallen foul of match officials for a suspect action. He was suspended for a suspect action in December 2012 but was reinstated by Cricket South Africa the next month after clearing his action.
He was also reported for a suspect action in the Champions League T20 in 2014 and in November 2015 he was banned after another umpire's report during the domestic T20 competition.
Botha didn’t believe nerves resulting from Subrayen making his debut played any part in why he was reported.
“He’s an experienced player, he handled his start with the Proteas well. There’s obvious nerves, but to the naked eye, you wouldn’t pick up from a bowling point of view or from a bowling coach point of view, anything different,” said Botha.
“The umpires flagged it, it was a surprise for us. He bowled well in the game. I believe he will be fine and he will be cleared by the ICC. I would be surprised if that wasn’t the case.”
South Africa start a three-match series with England in Headingley on Tuesday. With Subrayen not picked, Keshav Maharaj and Senuran Muthusamy will be tasked with carrying the spinning workload in the UK.
