Proteas hoping to turn words into deeds in ODIs against England

This year, after being trounced in a three-match series in India, they lost all three group matches at the Champions Trophy, including a heavy defeat by the Proteas when they were bowled out for 179. Jos Buttler stepped down as captain during that tournament, with Brook leading them to a 3-0 series win against the West Indies in June.
England’s primary focus this year is on the Test format, with the memorable series against India increasing the excitement before the Ashes in November.
But like South Africa, they are in a building phase before the 2027 World Cup, with Brook looking to gain experience as captain while bringing through a new generation of batters including Jordan Cox and Jacob Bethell.
The Proteas last played an ODI series in England in 2022, but only three players — Aiden Markram, Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj — who featured then, will start on Tuesday.
Proteas team: Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma (capt), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi
Temba Bavuma looking for Szoboszlai-like magic from his batters at Headingley
The last thing on Temba Bavuma’s mind two days before the first ODI against England was cricket.
He spent Sunday cheering Liverpool at Anfield as they defeated Arsenal and much as Dominik Szoboszlai produced a wonder strike to give his side victory, Bavuma will want some magic from his batters at Headingley on Tuesday (2pm SA time).
Though South Africa aren’t bothered by individual landmarks, the batters were irked that not one of the five half-centuries scored against Australia were turned into centuries.
There is a greater team ethos the Proteas abide by that batting coach Ashwell Prince said last week puts a greater value on having an affect than scoring 100.
Nevertheless, 100s are nice and it could be argued that by making a three-figure score a batter is affecting a match.
South Africa won the ODI series in Australia but left that country chastened by a record defeat in the last match and reflecting on many areas that could do with improvement. Bavuma is hoping conversations about the batting, centring on good starts and then showing more assertiveness before the last power play, will be put into practice in the three matches against England.
Bavuma named the starting team on Monday, with Nandre Burger and Lungi Ngidi returning after missing the third ODI in Mackay. However, Matthew Breetzke, who has started his ODI career with four consecutive scores of 50 or more, is still on a rehabilitation programme after injuring a hamstring while batting in the second match Down Under.
That means Tony de Zorzi holds onto his place at No 4. The left-hander, who celebrated his 28th birthday last Thursday, looked in good touch in the two matches he played against Australia, but gave his wicket away after making 38 and then 33.
Tristan Stubbs will want to put the Australia tour behind him. He also made several starts but his batting lacked its usual verve and his fielding was embarrassing, with five catches going down.
Prince said the coaching staff were trying to free Stubbs and help him recall the attacking player who first grabbed everyone’s attention in 2022, when the Proteas won a T20 series in England.
No-one is sure what to expect from the English. Their captain Harry Brook is still new, but if the way he bats serves as the template for the rest of them, it may lead to a return to the type of style they employed in the period before the 2019 World Cup — which they won — where then-skipper Eoin Morgan impressed upon the team to play with greater endeavour.
