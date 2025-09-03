Variety and depth key to Proteas Women’s World Cup challenge

The selection of the Proteas Women's 15-player squad for the ODI World Cup features a careful balance of spin options alongside pace that the team’s brains trust believe will prove successful on the Indian subcontinent.

Nonkululeko Mlaba — recently named South African Player of the Year — and Chloe Tryon lead a spin contingent for whom the latter stages of the tournament will be crucial, as pitches in India and Sri Lanka become slower and possibly break up more.

Selection convener Clinton du Preez said he and head coach Mandla Mashimbyi were careful about becoming too locked into a spin-heavy strategy in the squad announced on Wednesday. They paid attention to advice from players who’d participated in the Women’s Premier League T20 competition about the importance of pace bowling.

“It’s not necessarily pitches that only spin; there is more bounce in the wickets in India,” said Du Preez.

In Masabatha Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune and veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp, the Proteas have sufficient expertise to take advantage of any seam or swing movement that may be on offer.