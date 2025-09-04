Proteas hold their nerve to seal series win at Lord's

South Africa had made timely breakthroughs throughout the England innings to keep their noses in front in what would have been the largest successful run chase in an ODI at Lord’s

Returning to Lord’s for the first time since those magical four days in June, the Proteas produced a batting display that combined initial watchfulness and plenty of creative endeavour to reach 330/8.

“There were some goosebumps coming back here, especially when you get applause as you walk so you do relive some of those memories,” Keshav Maharaj told SkySports before the match.

Half-centuries from Matthew Breetzke and Tristan Stubs, who shared a fourth wicket partnership of 147, provided the back bone of a well constructed innings.

The Proteas were put into bat under cloudy London skies, with Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton, showing necessary circumspection against a new ball that moved off the surface and bounced disconcertingly.

The first wicket partnership was worth 73, and while Rickelton only scored 35, he played with more fluency than in any innings since coming back from a lengthy break after the WTC final.

He’ll feel he wasted the opportunity to make a better impression on the scoreboard, after getting underneath a pull shot, which gifted England their first wicket.

Markram brought his form from Headingley to the venue where he played his finest innings, with a knock not quite as aggressive as the first match, but still one high in quality. He staved off Archer and was gradually increasing the scoring rate, when he chipped an innocuous delivery from Adil Rashid back to the leg-spinner, after scoring 49.