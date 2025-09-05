Top-level cricket expected in Legacy Cup at Ngumbela Park
Highlight of two-day tournament in Healdtown will be match between Eastern Cape Iinyathi and Dafabet Warriors
The Eastern Cape’s leading professional cricketers will be on show when the Ngumbela Foundation hosts its annual Legacy Cup tournament at Ngumbela Park in Healdtown, near Fort Beaufort, on September 13 to 14.
The tournament has been held since 2022 in memory of advocate Mthetheli Ngumbela, a pioneer of the development of sports in the Eastern Cape’s rural areas...
